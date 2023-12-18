Even a penalty saved for the Viola goalkeeper, protagonist in a match of great suffering for the Italian team. The Argentine's goal in the 78th minute was decisive

Ilaria Masini

December 17, 2023 (modified at 5.54 pm) – Florence

The Viola have Beltran to thank for the goal and Terracciano who saved the result on several occasions, despite his initial naivety. Fiorentina won 1-0 at the Franchi after a match in which Verona created and continuously put the Viola in difficulty, particularly in the first half which was entirely yellow and blue, without Italiano's men managing to turn on the move. In the second half, however, the Argentine striker finds the winning move and gives his team the three points, which rises to 27 points in the standings, while Verona comes out undeservedly defeated and can only complain about the lack of concreteness.

the choices

The great novelty of Vincenzo Italiano is the simultaneous presence from the beginning, for the first time, of Nzola and Beltran with the latter in the role of attacking midfielder in place of Bonaventura, not in his best condition. Nico Gonzalez, injured, was also present as a spectator at Franchi. Before kick-off the Argentine was rewarded for his 100 appearances in Viola achieved in Budapest last Thursday. On the other side Marco Baroni finds the Swede Hien at the center of defense, flanked by Magnani. In midfield Hongla replaces the suspended Duda, while Djuric is up front.

the match

The first thrill arrives after a few seconds: just 36 seconds pass when Folorunsho gets a penalty kick with Terracciano who poorly controls Kayode's back pass and brings down the Hellas midfielder. After a quick check of the TV images, the penalty is awarded which Djuric kicks and which the viola goalkeeper saves, making up for the previous mistake. Suslov and then Ngonge pounce on the rebound and miss from two steps. A few minutes later it was the Belgian who had another excellent opportunity deflected onto the post. The guests start strong, Fiorentina suffers. In the 17th minute, a goal scored by Nzola was disallowed due to an obvious touch of the arm with which the Angolan controlled the ball. It's just a purple flash because then it's Ngonge again, the most active of him, who tries Terracciano who saves the result again. Lazovic finishes wide as does Folorunsho with a header, in a single script that always sees Baroni's men forward and Fiorentina in a haywire.

changes in the second half

To shake things up, Vincenzo Italiano changes three men at half-time: Arthur for Lopez, Kouame for Sottil and Barak for Nzola. Beltran becomes center forward. Baroni keeps Magnani in the locker room and brings in Amione who immediately stands out in the offensive phase with a header neutralized by Terracciano. Suslov shoots centrally, while Fiorentina comes forward in the 16th minute with Ikoné who Montipò is ready for. Meanwhile, Henry enters for Djuric and Dawidowicz for Suslov. There is still room for a decisive intervention by the Viola goalkeeper on Hien and in Fiorentina there is the entry of Milenkovic for Quarta and in Verona that of Sapora (applauded by his former fans) for Lazovic, but it is Mandragora who commits in the 29th minute the Gialloblu goalkeeper and above all Beltran in the 34th minute who hits the ball under the crossbar with a powerful right-footed shot, after a slight deflection from Amione. Ikoné also had a hand in the 1-0 goal and a smooth shot from Hien. In the last minutes there was space for Mboula among the guests and Mina among the hosts, without the situation changing in terms of results.

