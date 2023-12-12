Devolver Digital and Free Lives have announced the release date of Terra Nil for Nintendo Switch publishing a new trailer dedicated to this atypical management program with an ecological spirit.

In Terra Nil the aim is to transform a barren wasteland into a thriving and vibrant ecosystem. Using various technological tools, players must purify the soil, clean the oceans, plant trees, reintroduce wildlife, and recycle all the technology used to leave no trace of human intervention.

Terra Nil will be available on Switch from December 18th. To find out more, please read on our review published on the occasion of the previous launch of the game on PC.

