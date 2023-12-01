Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiancedeveloped and published by Slitherine Games, is the new strategy developed by the publishers of Master of Magic Remake, recently published. Initially scheduled for December 7, 2023, the new date is now set for February 21, 2024.

“We understand that this news may disappoint many of you, however, this decision was made to ensure a meticulously crafted and refined gaming experience. Our team believes that taking a few extra weeks to refine, refine, and fix any existing bugs will significantly improve the overall quality of the game. We firmly believe in the potential of this game and think you will love it. That’s why we’re doing our best to create the smoothest and most enjoyable gaming experience possible,” the team said on its forum.

Previous article

Republic of Pirates announced, new pirate-themed management software