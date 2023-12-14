The movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) is a science fiction masterpiece and now receives the honor it deserves.

In 1984, James Cameron released the first installment where he mixed science fiction, horror and time travel. Then in 1991 he made Terminator 2, which is one of the best science fiction films in history. That's why the Library of Congress has selected it to be added to the National Film Registry by 2023.

These are the 25 films that have just obtained this great honor.

Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921) Dinner at Eight (1933) Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s) The Unconquered (1954) Lady and the Tramp (1955) Where the Town Ends (1957) We're Alive (1974) Cruisin' J-Town (1975) Alambrista! (1977)Passing Through (1977)Fame (1980)Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)The Lighted Field (1987)Matewan (1987)Home Alone (1990)Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)Queen of Diamonds (1991) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The Wedding Party (1993) Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994) Apollo 13 (1995) Bamboozled (2000) Love & Basketball (2000) 12 Years a Slave (2013) 20 Steps From fame (2013)

What is the movie about?

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a science fiction film that follows the story of Sarah Connor and her son John, facing an apocalyptic future dominated by killing machines.

In this Terminator sequel, Sarah Connor finds herself confined to a mental hospital due to her warnings of an imminent Doomsday. Her son John, a rebellious and cunning child, lives with adoptive parents. The plot takes a turn when two new characters appear: an advanced Terminator, the T-1000, a liquid metal model with the ability to assume human forms, and a reprogrammed Terminator, the T-800, sent from the future to protect John. .

Both terminators seek John: the T-1000 to eliminate him, and the T-800 to ensure his survival. The story becomes a race against time as Sarah, John and the T-800 work together to prevent the apocalypse and stop the creation of the Skynet artificial intelligence system.

Terminator 2

Throughout the film, intense action sequences take place, with impressive special effects for the time. The relationship between John and the T-800 deepens, as the android proves to be a father figure to the young man, teaching him lessons about humanity and compassion.

The story culminates in a thrilling final battle, where the T-800 sacrifices its existence to destroy the chip containing the technology that, if developed, would give rise to Skynet. Sarah Connor is tasked with completely destroying the system, ensuring a better future for humanity.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is acclaimed for its fast-paced action, groundbreaking visual effects, and tackling themes of the relationship between humans and machines. Today it deserves a viewing, because it has not lost any quality.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.