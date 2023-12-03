As part of the activities of the International Book Fair (FIL), representatives of the Denominations of Origin Tequila, Champagne and Vinos de la Rioja met on the panel “Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications Relevant to Environmental Sustainability” to talk about specific actions that involve all sectors, and how Mexico, Spain and France work to contribute to social, economic and environmental development to leave a better future for new generations.

The president of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), Miguel Ángel Domínguez Morales, commented that sustainability is a crucial issue in today’s world. “It has become a fundamental commitment to guarantee the care of the environment, economic growth and social development that allows us to preserve our traditions and ensure the quality of our products.”

In 2023, the CRT launched the book titled “Sustainability Strategy and the Vulnerability of the Denomination of Origin of Tequila in the Face of Climate Change”, which shows the progress of the Sustainability Strategy of the Agave-Tequila Chain.

Progress is made in the implementation of Environmentally Responsible Agave

During the presentation “Denominations of origin (DO) and geographical indications (GI) relevant to environmental sustainability”, it was announced that three of the five States that are part of the territory of the Tequila Denomination of Origin (DOT) already They have an agreement for the implementation of ARA (Environmental Responsible Agave) so that all the agave grown for the production of the national drink par excellence in Mexico is free of deforestation; Currently, there are nine authorized producers who have their first batch of ARA tequila, which is equivalent to more than 1.5 million liters of tequila, and the change in land use has been avoided in more than seven thousand 561 hectares..

On the other hand, it was reported that those who have designed a strategy that leads them to cover everything that sustainability encompasses are those of the Denomination of Qualified Origin of La Rioja: “We have designed a travel plan that identifies some sustainable development objectives, actions in favor of the climate, healthy production and also the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity,” said the general director, José Luis Lapuente.

The Project Manager of the Interprofessional Champagne Wine Committee, Geoffroy Houdard, commented that it is important for everyone to confront climate change. “What we want is for everyone to march at the same pace when it comes to the development of sustainability. “We have a plan for water management, a plan for biodiversity and one more for carbon management.”

The Agricultural Advisor for Mexico of the French Development Agency, Alexander Martin, explained how Sustainability is part of the DNA of France’s 671 geographical indications: “Knowing today that a product is committed to progress, to the fight against deforestation, the issue of reducing pollution, etc., I certainly believe the point of view of many Denominations in France, is today today a fundamental approach.”

Also present at the presentation of the panel were the minister advisor and head of the Economic and Commercial Section of the Delegation of the European Union in Mexico, Jorge Peydro Aznar; the rector of the University Center for Economic-Administrative Sciences of the University of Guadalajara, Luis Gustavo Padilla Montes, and the secretary of the Environment and Territorial Planning of Guanajuato, María Isabel Ortiz Mantilla.

Three tequila companies begin with batches in Guanajuato

The Secretary of the Environment and Territorial Planning of Guanajuato, María Isabel Ortiz Mantilla, recalled that In June 2021, the ARA agreement was signed in Guanajuato, from which the area where the planting of agave tequilana would be compatible was established..

There are seven municipalities with a designation of origin. “We will release the compatible zone in 2022, we have it both on a platform and in an application. We have been working on the promotion of ARA, we already have three tequila companies that have batches,” explained María Isabel Ortiz Mantilla.

One of them is Corralejo, comments who had an emblematic lot when referring to the birth of Miguel Hidalgo, to lay the foundations for a new production.

He indicated that there are three different models that are giving rise to these transition processes, but their main issue also has to do with the producers. “We have an increase of more than 1,160% in agave producers in the State in the last eight years. There are 6,447 tequilana agave producers, and an increase in plantations. Therefore there are 185 million 808 thousand agave plants. What has seemed fundamental to us is to act in several aspects.”

One of them, he points out, is to increase measures in coordination with the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), by filing 16 complaints in relation to deforestation in protected areas.

To know

The inspiration of the Tequila Regulatory Council to protect Denominations of Origin

The general director of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), Ramón González Figueroa, recalled that for its creation this Regulatory Council was inspired and learned from what the Regulatory Councils did in the European Union for the protection of their Denominations of Origin (DO). . Currently Mexico has 18 DOs, tequila was the first Mexican Denomination of Origin, and this month it will turn 49 years old, its declaration was in 1974.

In 2014, the tequila agroindustry began working on its sustainability strategy, which was launched in 2016 based on seven axes.: “The central axis is ARA, we are with the decarbonization of the industry, the efficient use of water, sustainable agricultural practices, zero deforestation tequila, waste treatment, strengthening of social programs and economic development of the region,” highlighted the director of the CRT. .

The role that the Regulatory Councils play in the implementation of sustainability strategies and the development of Geographical Indications and Denominations of Origin, as well as the context of climate change, the challenges and the actions they have carried out were part of what the speakers shared of this panel.

