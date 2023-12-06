loading…

One Lebanese soldier was killed and three others were injured by the Israeli attack. Photo/Illustration

BEIRUT – Military Lebanon announced an attack Israel killed a member of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and injured three others on Tuesday afternoon local time. This is the first time Israel has killed a Lebanese soldier since the start of cross-border clashes on October 8.

“The Israeli army bombed the LAF center in the southeastern border town of Aadaysit, after which the injured soldiers were transferred to hospital,” the Lebanese military said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday (6/12/2023 ).

Border clashes began two months ago after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel “in solidarity” with Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 on the Gaza border. Daily buying and selling attacks are intensifying and extending beyond the border areas on both sides.

The Lebanese army is not involved in any fighting with Israel, as the Lebanese state has stated publicly that it does not want to go to war with its neighbor to the south.

Instead, the Lebanese government has proposed a diplomatic solution to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which it believes would also stop Hezbollah-Israel fighting.

Hezbollah linked the cessation of cross-border clashes to a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border stopped almost completely during a week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but resumed after fighting in the Gaza Strip resumed.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously said the aim of his group’s involvement in the conflict was to divert Israeli resources from the Gaza Strip to its northern border.

Israeli officials have issued several threatening statements against Lebanon, threatening to send the country “back to the stone age” if Hezbollah intervenes further in the conflict.

(ian)