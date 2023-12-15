The white uniform of the team captained by Volandri was redeemed on the fan token app for over 160 thousand SSU points, an enormous amount

A symbol of an unforgettable feat that entered the history of Italian sport. For tennis fans – and not only – November 26, 2023 will forever be remembered as the day of the second Davis Cup won by the Italian national team, captained by Filippo Volandri with Jannik Sinner as the leader and driving force of the group: the absolute protagonist from the quarter-finals onwards and above all in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic's Serbia. It is therefore normal that, with the success still fresh in these latitudes, every memorabilia linked to the triumph in Malaga is highly coveted by the fans.

the fastest finger

—

It can be found in the good old Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? the name of the initial phase of the game, in which the competitors were asked to put four items in order in the shortest time possible in order to participate in the actual “climb” with Gerry Scotti in the lead. What happened on the fan token app was similar to the palpable frenzy of the television quiz, with many users interested in grabbing the signed Italian Davis Cup uniform offered up for grabs by the platform on the dedicated app. However, a large selection was “natural”: it was not only enough to be fast, but also to have a substantial reserve of SSU points to be able to redeem the heirloom. So the reverse auction unfolded with great tension, until a tennis enthusiast stopped the countdown at 166,750 SSU points, which takes several months of daily activity. In short, loyalty has been rewarded and a new bulletin board will be populated by a priceless memory of a legendary success.