Another development studio seems to have been closed in this 2023 which turned out to be terrible for those involved. We are talking about Team Kaijua subsidiary of TiMi Studio Group, in turn controlled by the Chinese giant Tencent.

According to what is reported in the columns of Eurogamerin fact, the official website of the studio was pulled down, while an alleged former employee reportedly stated that Team Kaiju no longer exists. Furthermore, according to LinkedIn, no one is working in the development studio.

We remind you that Team Kaiju was founded by Scott Warner, design director of Halo 4, and Rosi Zagorcheva, veteran of the Battlefield series. The studio was working on a triple-A multiplayer shooter. Neither TiMi Studio Group nor Tencent have commented on the rumors.

