Over the years, Tencent has invested millions of dollars to become one of the giants in the industry and expand to all regions. However, its strategy is not free of setbacks and proof of this is that recently closed one of its studios in United States: Team Kaiju.

Team Kaiju ceased to exist along with an outstanding title

After some rumors, Tencent finally confirmed the closure of Team Kaiju, a studio that was born in 2021 with the mission of creating AAA games. His training generated quite a few expectations, as it was led by Scott Warnerlead designer of Halo 4.

We know that Team Kaiju worked on an ambitious first-person title with a multiplayer focus that was never revealed. Unfortunately, it will never see the light of day, as the game was canceled with the studio's closure.

“We can confirm that we have closed Team Kaiju and canceled the studio's unannounced game project. As part of this decision, we moved many of our teammates to other projects within Tencent and TiMi and said goodbye to some talented teammates.

“TiMi remains committed to creating games for global audiences and will continue to hire and work on our other game projects in North America. We thank each member of Team Kaiju for their effort, passion and professionalism,” said a Tencent spokesperson in statements to TechRaptor.

