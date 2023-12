Ngonge of Verona is the latest example, like him Ibra, Ronaldo, Rooney, the greatest. Because scoring backwards is democratic, it makes you dream and have fun, it makes you go back to being the child who tries on the beach

The fabulous overhead kick scored by Ngonge in Udinese-Verona reconciles us with the beauty of football and gives us the opportunity to remember the 10 reasons why we all go crazy when faced with these acrobatics.