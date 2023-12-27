Ten people died in Australia due to severe thunderstorms in the country's east on December 25 and 26. In the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland there were heavy rains, hailstorms and a lot of wind, which caused the roofs of many buildings to blow off and many trees to fall. According to the authorities, there are over 90 thousand families without electricity due to the damage to the electricity grid caused by the storm.

Among those who died were three men who were with eight other people on board a yacht which capsized in Moreton Bay. Two other people were killed by falling trees, while the remainder, including a nine-year-old girl, appear to have died after being overwhelmed by the water. Authorities have warned that rivers could burst their banks causing more flooding.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (the national meteorological agency) the heavy rains are expected to end on Wednesday. In the west of the country, however, many fires are underway due to the high temperatures brought by “El Niño”, that set of atmospheric phenomena that occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean and influences the climate of much of the planet. In Australia, where it is now summer, El Niño has caused fires, cyclones and prolonged drought.