There is no month of December in which you see people running through the stores looking for Christmas gifts because they have not had time to buy them before. And Christmas Eve is just around the corner, so there are very few hours left to react before Sunday arrives. For that we have made this guide with last minute gifts What you can do to ensure they arrive before Christmas Eve.

Google Pixel 8





For those looking for a mobile phone, Google's latest release offers a 6.2 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p and 120 Hz refresh rate. It has Google's own Tensor G3, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the back, it has a double camera with 50 MP main sensor.

Now you can get it cheaper on MediaMarkt's VAT-Free Day, which drops it from the previous 699 euros to the current 643.80 euros. Remember that there is also the option to pick up in store to ensure the gift before Sunday.

Google Pixel 8 – Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera, 24-Hour Battery Life and Powerful Security Features – Obsidian, 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G





Another of the best phones of this 2023 is the Galaxy S23, which has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO type screen with 6.1 inches, Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate from 48 to 120 Hz. Inside, it mounts the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In the photographic section, it has a 50 MP main sensor.

The price of this model drops from 749 euros to 619.01 euros also in the MediaMarkt VAT Free Daywith the option to pick it up in store.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23, 128GB + 45W Charger – Android Smartphone, 3900 mAh Battery, Unlocked Smartphone, Green Color (Spanish Version)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8





One of the best Samsung tablets released in 2022 is still a great option to give as a gift this Christmas. It has a screen 11 inch LTPS with resolution 2.560 x 1.600 px y 120 Hz refresh rate. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB. It has four stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, side fingerprint readerSamsung Knox y es compatible con S Pen.

This model drops in price on Amazon from 749 to 629 euros, with a saving of 120 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with charger – 11″ Tablet (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 5G, Android 12) Pink – Spanish version

Cosori Dual Blaze





What's better than giving an air fryer to make life in the kitchen easier for that family member or friend. This Cosori model is also the perfect excuse to organize group meals, due to its large capacity of 6.4 liters in the basket and because it has double resistance. Dispose of power of 1700W and offers use temperatures between 75 to 205º, as well as 12 cooking modes and WiFi connection.

The price of this air fryer, which starts at 189.99 euros, can now be purchased for 149.99 euros on Amazon, with a saving of 40 euros.

COSORI Wifi Air Fryer 6.4 L, Air Fryer with Double Resistance, 60+ App Recipes Created by Chef in Spanish, Oil-Free Fryer with 12 Programs, Red, Dual Blaze

Echo Show 5





How about a smart speaker to have at home? This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a touch screen, something that gives much more versatility, so 5.5 inchesaccompanied by a 4W 42mm diameter speaker. It includes a 1 megapixel camera with 720p video recording for video calls. Integrate the Fire OS systemdual-band WiFi and support for Alexa.

This model has a regular price of 107.98 euros, but now it can be found on Amazon for 54.99 euros.

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) | Smart touch screen with Alexa designed to control your digital home devices and more | Anthracite

MSI Thin GF63 12UC-863XES





If what you are looking for is a gaming laptop, one of the best in terms of quality-price ratio is this one from MSI, with 15.6 inch IPS screen with FullHD resolution and 144 Hz rate. Inside, it mounts the chip Intel Core i5-12450HWith 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB storage. For the graph, use the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6.

With the Amazon discount, instead of paying the usual 799 euros, we can now get it for 749 euros, 50 euros cheaper.

MSI Thin GF63 12UC-863XES Gaming Laptop, 15.6' FHD, 144Hz, (Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050-4GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, no OS) Black, Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Playstation 5 Slim





You want to give away some gaming, but in style. Then the best thing is that you go for the new version of the PlayStation 5, with which Sony continues to offer the same power as the original, but with the difference of having a 30% less volume. To achieve that, the Blu-ray drive has been made a removable component to be used only when necessary. In addition, it is compatible with the ray tracing technology and fast loads with the SSD drive.

The price of this PlayStation 5 Slim, if you want it to arrive on Christmas Eve, will be 549 euros on Amazon.

Playstation 5 Standard Console (Slim Model)

TP-Link TAPO C200





As we have already commented on other occasions, giving security for the home is giving well-being. Even more so during these Christmas holidays, where there are many days when the home is completely empty. That is why this surveillance camera can be so useful, capable of recording in FullHD at 1080p, in addition to including night vision, two-way audio, 360-degree vision, motion detection and a privacy mode. It is compatible with Alexa and has 2.4 GHz WiFi.

With a usual price of 29.99 euros, it can now be obtained slightly reduced on Amazon to 25.49 euros.

TP-Link TAPO C200 – 360° WiFi IP Camera FHD 1080p Surveillance Camera, Night Vision, Real-Time Notifications, Supports SD Card, Motion Detection, Remote Control, Compatible with Alexa

Kindle Paperwhite





Reading lovers expect gifts like these at Christmas, such as an e-book to take all their novels with them anywhere. And this Kindle Paperwhite with 16 GB, 6.8-inch screen and warm light It is one of the most economical options. It also has WiFi dual and USB-C input to charge a battery that ensures last up to 10 days.

The price of this eBook is usually 159 euros, although Amazon has reduced it before Christmas to 132.22 euros.

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) | Now with a 6.8″ screen and adjustable warm light, with advertising

Instax Mini 12





If you are looking for a different gift for Christmas to get the little ones started in photography, this Fujifilm instant camera has a retractable lens with a lens equivalent to a 60 mm lens, as well as a viewfinder that offers a magnification of 0.37x. It also has auto focus and flash.

With a recommended price of 89 euros, you can still get it for Christmas for 78.51 euros on Amazon.

Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera, with auto-exposure and Selfie Lens included, Mint Green

Images | Pixabay, Tapo, Samsung, Google, MSI, Cosori, Sony and Amazon

