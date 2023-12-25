Let's do a quick and approximate review of the sizes of the televisions in our living rooms.

Early 90s: around 21 inches

Late 90s: about 28 inches

Early 2000s: 32 inches. With the arrival of plasma and LCD screens, more larger models are beginning to be seen.

Late 2000s: 37 and 40 inches, boosted by the arrival of HD and first Full HD panels.

Early 2010: 42 inches are standardized.

Mid 2010s: 50 inches settle.

Late 2010s: 55 inches.

First 2020: 55 inches remain, but 65 inches are becoming established, in addition to seeing more and more (and more affordable) models of 75 inches or more.

There have always been smaller and larger ones, but in general we understand that this is a correct approach to the panels in our homes.

The growth has been sustained, The question is whether it is still sustainable. We are not referring to any environmental issue, but purely a question of physical limits.

Three initial problems

A 65-inch television has dimensions of approximately 80 x 145 cm. A 75-incher grows to 94 x 165 cm. If we continue growing the panel to 85 inches we are already up to 105 x 189 cm.

As we increase the dimensions, the problems begin. Specifically in two places: the elevator, and the wall. Not to mention, of course, the distances.

In the case of elevator, for those who live vertically, poses the problem of how to get it home without needing a crane to put it over the balcony. The writer of these lines bought a 75-inch and saw how the box could fit into the elevator car… but with much less clearance than he thought it would have. What would have happened with upper diagonals? At a certain point, cold water would have arrived prior to the search for solutions that were as creative as they were dangerous for the integrity of the panel.

In the case of Wall, due to the limits it has to accommodate a rectangle that covers it without conflicting with furniture elements. And these can be removed or relocated, but there are walls in which it is directly impossible to exceed certain sizes like the ones we are already surpassing. After all, we have been warning for years that our televisions are getting bigger, but our houses are not.

And finally, the distance. Those who have televisions larger than 7o inches (or larger than 55 a few years ago) have surely heard phrases like “you've gone too far, man, this is too big” from those who saw it for the first time. That usually fades quickly and we get used to the large panels.

The problem is that our eye also has limits. It is not as simple as setting a distance and a diagonal, but the viewing angle or resolution of the content that we are going to see also comes into play. We can be guided by this table prepared by our colleague Enrique Pérez. The explanation of the ratios is in the article linked in this paragraph:

RATIO 1.2 (CINE 4K – 40º)

RATIO 1,6 (4K – 30º)

RATIO 2,5 (1080P – 20º)

40″

1,2 m

1,6 m

2,5 m

43″

1,3 m

1,7 m

2,7 m

50″

1,5 m

2 m

3,1 m

55″

1,7 m

2,3 m

3,5 m

65″

2 m

2,6 m

4,1 m

75″

2,3 m

3 m

4,7 m

85″

2,6 m

3,4 m

5,4 m

98″

3 m

4 m

6,2 m

Here it is clearly seen how the distance from our sofa, no matter how hard we try, can hardly grow enough to fit certain panels. Especially from the sizes we are starting to standardize.

We are not saying it: Nacho Monge, Division Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung, told us a few weeks ago that the typical television until last year was 55 inches, but that “today 65 inches is getting closer and it seems that in a couple of years it could be established as a standard size.

There is still room for increases, but that growth will not be indefinite. At some point too many of the aforementioned problems will arise and it will be necessary to think of alternatives.

One option could be to change the concept and move from traditional televisions to embrace projectors, but at the same time that they solve certain problems, they bring new ones. Or look at other types of supports, such as roll-up televisions if they manage to evolve correctly.

Either that, or assume that we have reached a limit in size and simply focus on improving resolution or image technology. Or think about virtual reality, although at the moment it is too isolating to think of it replacing a device widely used to view group content.

