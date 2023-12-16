Inflation, new “unprecedented” regulation from Agcom in favor of end users

The Communications Regulatory Authority (Agcom) has approved the new regulation that regulates contracts between operators that provide electronic communications services and end users. This was reported in a note from the Authority, specifying that the regulation governs contracts for telephone services, connectivity and terminals, between operators and end users that include consumers, microbusinesses, small businesses, larger enterprises and non-profit organizations.



For the rapporteur Commissioner, Elisa Giomi, – reports La Presse – “it is about an unprecedented measure that protects all consumers with respect to the contractual conditions that operators apply to telephone and internet services, and which will give maximum guarantees starting from clear and exhaustive access to the information useful for stipulating contracts. Users will finally be protected from automatic increases due to inflation and from withdrawal costs when they want to change operator. A systemic social measure therefore which marks an important advancement in the creation of the virtuous circuit between consumers and businesses, as is the Authority's tasks”.

Telephony, what does the new Agcom provision provide

In particular, it is explained, operators will have to adapt their contractual models and take all necessary measures so that end users have, before the conclusion of the contract, the information listed in the provisionwhich must be reported in a clear, detailed and easily understandable way and provided on a durable medium, in a format accessible to end-users with disabilities in accordance with Union law harmonizing accessibility requirements for products and services.

Furthermore, according to the new regulation, the operators must provide to end users, together with the contract before signing, even in the case of telephone contact, a concise and easily readable contractual summary which identifies the main elements of the service. Contracts cannot provide, normally, a initial commitment period exceeding 24 months.

For all types of contracts and starting from the publication of the Regulation, the end user, after the twenty-fourth month from the stipulation, has the right to withdraw at any time with a maximum notice of one month and without incurring any penalties or deactivation costsexcept those charged for receiving the service during the notice period and any costs to be recovered for terminal equipment.

The operators are required to apply to its customers, in the event of withdrawal or cancellation of the main contract, of default the payment of the remaining installments, unless the user expressly requests to pay the remaining cost in a single payment. The terminal installment period, with the customer's consent, can be more than 24 months.

In the event of termination of the contract, exercised following the notice of extension, the operator cannot charge the end user any penalty other than the compensation for the costs relating to the terminationthe fees due for the services provided until the expiry of the first contractual obligation and any costs to be recovered in relation to the terminal equipment.

Consumer protection, a stop to automatic price increases

Finally, the Regulation provides numerous transparency measures on indexed contracts, towards end users. In general, communications before the contract and in the contract that concern theadjustment to inflation must be characterized by maximum transparency and comprehensibility in relation to the adjustment index used, the month of application of the variation, the methods of communicating the variation, and any withdrawal costs.

The transparency measures concern advertising and commercial communication conveyed both in 'push' and 'pull' modes. Therefore, information to end users on the The presence of any indexation clauses must be included in the description of the commercial offers together with their basic economic conditions and highlighted on all communication channels, such as the website, television communications, or other transmission channels, such as social networks, stores, brochures, all advertising materials , sales through telemarketing channels.

The operator, in particular, must insert a tablevisible in the main description of the offer price, with the increases in the fee for the following inflation indices: 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%. In the case of a website, it provides the user with a tool for calculating the fee once the inflation index has been entered. In all cases, any indexation clause must be clearly indicated in the contractual summary which must be expressly accepted by the customer.

