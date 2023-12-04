A few days ago the bad news was confirmed: Telefónica informed the unions that, finally, it will not carry out an Incentivized Exit Plan (PSI) as in recent years, but will instead carry out an ERE to reduce your workforce in Spain, something I had not done since 2013.

This Employment Regulation File, the first under the presidency of Álvare-Pallete, will affect the three large subsidiaries that the company has in our country: Telefónica España, Telefónica Móviles and Telefónica Soluciones.

Rumors pointed to 2,500 layoffs, but today the negotiating tables have been set up and the number of affected people will be much higher: 5,124 people is the figure raised by Telefónica, according to union sources.

More than 5,00 departures within three years

Last week, in the midst of renewing the collective agreement, Telefónica conveyed to the worker unions its intentions to carry out an Employment Regulation File (ERE) in Telefónica España, Telefónica Móviles and Telefónica Soluciones.





Rumors quickly emerged pointing to 2,500 people affected by this ERE, but Telefónica stated that there were no confirmed figures at the moment. Today, however, the negotiating tables have been established and, according to union sources, the company has proposed the number of employees that will be included in said ERE.

There are 5,124 people, a figure that beats the worst predictions and that is more than double what was initially rumored. In addition, it represents almost a third of the 16,000 people who make up the company’s three affected divisions.

That figure, in any case, would continue to be lower than the impact of the 2013 ERE, which ended up affecting 6,800 employees and left us the famous ‘Telephone clause’ as a legacy. From Xataka, we have contacted the company, but they have preferred not to give details or talk about numbers. They have only transferred the following to us:

“Today Negotiation Tables have been formally established in Telefónica de España, Telefónica Móviles España and Telefónica Soluciones. Within this framework, the company has communicated to the different worker representatives the adjustment corresponding to each of these companies to adapt them to the demanding process of transformation and adaptation required by the new digital era.”

It must be taken into account, however, that if the figure is confirmed, these 5,174 layoffs will not occur suddenly, but will be carried out within the company’s strategic plan for the next three years. The famous ‘GPS’ plan that was presented a few weeks ago and will extend until 2026.

Furthermore, according to El Economista, Telefónica’s ERE will mainly affect employees with a minimum of 15 years of service in the company and who were born before 1969that is, they are at least 55 years old.

Images | Telephone

