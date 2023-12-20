Pallette, CEO of Telefonica

The Spanish government takes a 10% stake in Telefónica after the entry of Saudi Telecom

The Spanish state returns to Telefónica's shareholder base twenty-six years after the complete privatization of the information and communications technologies (ICT) giant. This happens at three months after joining the company of the Saudi state operator Stc (Saudi Telecom Company), which had acquired 9.9% of the shares on the market. The news is reported by La Repubblica.

The outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, recently appointed President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), declared: “We will apply all the necessary mechanisms to defend Spain's strategic interests” as a response to an unexpected operation that it had involved neither the government nor the Royal House. This operation had raised concerns within the progressive government majority. In response to this situation, the Spanish state purchased 10% of the shares (around two billion euros) through Sepithe company that manages state shareholdings, thus returning the State to the position of main shareholder.

The purchase was considered inevitable by the executive led by Pedro Sánchez, especially in light of the pressure coming from the left faction of the government coalition, to preserve “national interests”, especially considering the strategic importance of Telefónica. According to a note from the Ministry of Finance, Telefónica is involved in all technological areas of the Ministry of Defense and provides telecommunications services and infrastructure necessary for national defense, both domestically and in military operations abroad. These are sensitive topics on which Madrid could not afford to be subordinated to a board of directors controlled by Riyadh. Therefore, the operation represents a reversal compared to the consolidated trend of privatization of large Spanish companies from the 1980s to the 1990s. Minister Calviño underlined that the Spanish government's intervention follows the same direction as other large European countriessuch as France and Germany, which have increased or are increasing their public shareholdings in the main telecommunications companies.

