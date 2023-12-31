The Spanish index that groups the 35 main listed companies has had its best year since 2009. The IBEX 35 has been revalued 22,7% However, not all companies have enjoyed the same health. Telefónica has lagged behind and has only risen 2.7% despite the entry of STC and the announcement of the purchase of 10% by the Government through SEPI.

The Spanish stock market is experiencing a sweet moment and everything indicates that in 2024 they will continue the climbs in the heat of the drop in interest rates planned for the second half of the year. Many companies have beaten analysts' forecasts when presenting results and all this has been reflected in spectacular increases such as the revaluation of Inditex, the Galician textile giant that saw a 54% revaluation in 2023 and is the company with the largest market capitalization in Spain with 121,000 million euros. Other selective gems such as Laboratories have not been left behind either. Narrator that closes the year with a rise of 68% or companies linked to tourism that have been shot. In the case of Aena, the increase was 35% while Amadeus recorded 36% thanks to the increase in post-pandemic travel.

Telefónica lags in the stock market

The Spanish telecom company has not finished standing out despite the fact that on three occasions it exceeded 4 euros per share. Telefónica tried in April, September and early December to move away from the annual minimums, however investors have bet on sales. The operator in 2023 has signed up just 2.7% and there is only six companies that have done worse. The red lantern was for activate which depreciated 23%, followed by Unicaja which fell by 16%, Repsol cut its price by 11% due to the sharp drop in the price of crude oil, Enagás fell 4.3% for the same reason, a drastic drop in the price of gas, Caixabank which remained practically flat in the year, rising just 0.4% and ArcelorMittal which only rose 1.3% due to the stagnation of raw material prices.

The telecommunications sector is not experiencing its best moment, but the results vary by neighborhood, as they say. Vodafone has had a terrible year and has lost 20% in 2023. The problem is that it rains in the wet because in the last five years it has lost 56%, practically the same percentage that Telefónica has lost in the last five years.

In the case of Orange, the company has appreciated in France by almost 10% and already exceeds 27,000 million euros in capitalization, 30% more than Telefónica and Vodafone. The crown jewel of the sector remains Deutsche Telekom that in 2023 a 15% revaluation has been noted and in the last five years up 44%. Curiously, the German operator had a presence in Spain through Ya.com but decided to leave the country, selling the company to Orange to focus on other markets such as the United States, which is its main catalyst.

2024 a key year for Telefónica

Starting on January 1, the most important year for Spanish telecom begins. First, because celebrates its centenary and from the communication department they are making an immense effort in the media to publicize the famous kiss announcement that floods all platforms with a single objective, protect the company image at a crucial moment. Secondly, we will have to see what happens with the entry of the SEPI and how the purchase of 10% occurs. In principle, it is not expected to have an impact on the company's price, but many analysts do not welcome such an important participation by the Government. Thirdly, we need to know the STC intentions So far they have bought 4.99% through Morgan Stanley but their final goal was to reach 9.99%. Last but not least, the famous DIGI wholesale contract It will have a significant impact on the accounts in Spain, which have been the main balm of the operator. Telecom in Spain has presented very solid results and according to the CNMC data published so far, the commercial performance has been spectacular, being able to grow and maintain high-value clients. Will it be able to recover in the stock market in 2024? We will know soon.