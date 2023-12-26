Telefónica faces a turbulent end of the year due to the negotiation of a collective ERE that will affect 3,421 employees, in its plan to reduce the size of its workforce to improve competitiveness for the coming years.

However, in parallel, the company has negotiated with the social agents the collective agreement that will govern the rules for the next three years, taking the lead from the Government to propose a progressive reduction of working hours up to 36 hours per week and a salary increase. additional annual rate of 1.5%.

Reduction of working hours is possible. One of the conditions of the investiture agreement signed between Sumar and PSOE was to apply a progressive reduction in working hours from the current 40 hours per week, until reaching 35 or 32 hours per week towards the end of the legislature. Some voices were against the measure, but the negotiation of the pre-agreement for the III CEV (Agreement of Related Companies), signed by the unions UGT, CCOO, Sumados Fetico and the company reveal that the progressive reduction of working hours is possible.

The agreement proposes a progressive reduction of working hours to 37 hours by 2024, 36.5 hours per week by 2025 and 36 hours in 2026 for all companies and subsidiaries of Telefónica de España, Móviles y Soluciones.

The measure is in line with the trend to reduce the working day that the executive already pointed out in the previous legislature, and with that of other European countries that are also looking for formulas to implement the four-day work week. With the signing of the new agreement, Telefónica becomes the first large Ibex corporation to adopt a reduced working day below 37.5 hours, close to that proposed by the Administration.

36 hours and 1.5% salary increase. Unlike the experiment the company carried out a couple of years ago, the reduction in hours over the next three years will not affect salary. The agreement contemplates a salary guarantee clause linked to the CPI with which the salary will increase year by year, reducing the impact of the ups and downs that the CPI has been suffering in recent years and the impact that this has had on the purchasing power of the employees.

In addition, a productivity bonus of 200 euros is added in October, with 150 euros consolidated annually while this agreement is in force. From UGT they have assured that it is “a commitment to security in the medium and long term, thus shielding us from all the cases derived from living in a sector in full technological, competitive and stock market ferment.”

Flexibility and social improvements. The new agreement that will be applied in Telefónica subsidiaries implements some of the new measures included in the Workers' Statute that were approved in the last legislature regarding work flexibility and family leave.

Employees of the operator and its subsidiaries will have six days for their own urgent or personal matters without justification in 2024 and 2025, and the reduction to five days for 2026. These permits were created so that employees with minors and dependents in their charge can attend to them in emergencies and other unforeseen events.

The measure incorporates an additional bag of five annual days for teleworking, which can be added up to a maximum of two weeks on designated dates such as Easter, Christmas or in the summer months.

In Xataka | Working five days a week is not as productive as it seems: we throw one away, according to a study

Image | Wikimedia Commons (Malopez 21)