In a turn that until recently seemed like a remote option, Telefónica will once again have the State among its shareholders. With the green light for SEPI, the state investment arm, to acquire up to 10% of its shares, the main national telecom company once again has public participation after its privatization at the end of the nineties.

Beyond being a purely financial transaction, this movement opens the curtain on a new era in which the game of power is not limited to national bordersbut expands to a global board.

It is no longer about encouraging competition or controlling at least part of a company critical to national security (it is the one that supplies the Government or the army), but about avoid foreign state influences.

Had it not been for the surprise entry of STC (Saudi Telecom Company) at the end of summer into the Telefónica shareholding, whose announcement caught Pallete in Los Angeles, this would hardly have happened. Now, however, it may be the beginning of a trend as China claims the role it deserves and petrodollars want to buy global influence.

One of the first cases that raised some alarm bells was the sale of the Greek port of Piraeus to Cosco, a Chinese state giant, in 2016. Cosco paid 281 million euros for 51% of the port company and agreed to pay another 88 million. million by an additional 16% five years later, in addition to undertaking investments in its infrastructure. A dividend to be paid to the State and an annual commission for the concession were also included.

Before, the Greek country already had to get rid of another asset such as airport management, although it fell into European hands, specifically those of the German company Fraport. Some operations framed by the demands imposed on Greece in its third bailout.

From Saudi capital controlling telecommunications infrastructure to the chip war between the US and China

That was just a great gateway for Asian products to Europe and the prelude to a strategic network of ports around the world. Piraeus, due to its location, at the crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, was considered strategic.

Shanghai International Port Group, another Chinese giant, later took control of the Israeli port of Haifa. Sri Lanka, for its part, was so indebted to China that it leased the port of Hambantota to it in 2017 for 99 years in exchange for reducing that debt. According to data published by BBC in 2021, different Chinese companies already control about a hundred ports in more than sixty countries.

In the case of Arab countries, the relationship with telecoms has become strong in recent years. The example of STC and Telefónica is not an isolated case. Saudi Arabia is the second largest non-European investor among large telecom companies.

At the end of 2022, Etisalat, the Abu Dhabi telecom giant, increased its stake in Vodafone to 11% of the capital, consolidating itself as its largest shareholder. And he revealed that he was studying an investment in Vodacom, the division of the British telecom company that groups its businesses in African countries such as Tanzania, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

There are more cases: Mubadala, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi, made a significant investment in the British operator Cityfibre. And an STC subsidiary, Tawal, made significant investment in telecommunications infrastructure in Bulgaria, Slovenia and Croatia.

The Spanish Government has wanted to avoid a repeat of such a case in Telefónica, which in the words of Nadia Calviño is “the most strategic company in Spain”, and has approved an investment of around 2,000 million euros in the telecom company. for a matter of national security, to retain sovereignty in telecommunications.

According to the Government's own explanations, it has taken this decision to give “stability to the company” and to “defend the national interest.” He also mentioned his desire to form a “Spanish core” within his Board of Directors by allying himself with BBVA and Caixabank, which together account for around 10% of his shareholders.

Although the PP, the main opposition party, has criticized this Government move and called it “populist”, other conservative voices have defended it, such as José María Lassalle, Secretary of State for Culture during the Rajoy Government, who has defended this decision while criticizing the privatization of the nineties.

Lassalle also took the opportunity to remember that even a liberal country like the United States is changing to control certain strategic sectors. Biden signed an executive order this summer to restrict US investments in China's strategic areas, such as AI or quantum computing. A measure that complements other measures aimed at limiting the Asian giant's access to American technology, such as controls on exports of advanced semiconductors to China.

Another European country, Germany, has also taken similar measures to limit foreign investments in strategic sectors. For example, with the aforementioned limitation on Cosco in its participation in a terminal in the port of Hamburg. The objective, to leave it below 25% of the shareholding to prevent it from making relevant decisions.

A year ago, Germany also banned the sale of two of its chip companies to other Chinese-owned companies. A concern that had been brewing since the Chinese company Midea bought Kuka, a robotics company, in 2016, despite the German government's efforts to prevent the operation, which were in vain.

A few years ago, in the midst of a trend of deregulation and privatization so that the State would refrain from participating in large national companies, this issue was surely taboo. Today, with the Chinese and Arab blocs, the latter disaggregated into several countries that want to convert their petrodollars into global influence, history begins to change.

