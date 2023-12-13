Bandai Namco huh announced the imminent publication of a demo for Tekken 8, available very soon on both PC and PS5 and Xbox Series The demo version will allow you to tackle the first chapter of the story, The Dark Awakens, but will also contain the local versus mode.

The Tekken 8 demo will be available on PS5 from December 14thwhile players in possession of PC and Xbox Series X|S will have to wait until December 21st to download the demo.

To find out more about Bandai Namco's fighting game, we invite you to read our more recent preview.

