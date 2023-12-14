Tekken 8 celebrates the availability of its demo on PlayStation 5 with a trailer focused on its story mode.

Bandai Namco has published the Tekken 8 story trailer, a fighting game that respects the tradition of the long-running saga by continuing the narrative that unites a series of fighters again, usually in a competition known as the King of Iron Fist Tournament. However, in this installment, The world will be in chaos after the defeat of Heihachi.

Kazuyawho starred in the original Tekken and took one of the antagonistic roles in the saga starting with the second game, will be wreaking havoc with his G Corporation in this eighth installment in which his son, Jin Kazama, will be the only one capable of stopping him. Thus, The Dark Awakensthe name of the story mode, will tell the epic fight with dynamic scenes and sequences that change between scenes and combats.

Luckily, the Tekken 8 demo is now available on PlayStation 5 to try out different game modes. It stands out being able to play the first chapter of its story mode along with the first chapter of Arcade Quest, an unprecedented mode that debuts in this installment. Likewise, you can also select “Super ghost battle” and the versus mode with Jin, Kazuya, Paul and Nina as playable characters. The available scenarios are Urban square (Night), Yakushima and Sanctum.

Tekken 8 will start in 2024

Tekken 8 will hit stores on January 26, 2024, being available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. These last two platforms will receive the demo next week, specifically on Thursday, December 21. In this way, the game leaves everything ready to welcome the new year with many new features that can be enjoyed through 32 fighters who will look better than ever thanks to the engine. Unreal Engine 5 in an experience that will be more aggressive than ever before, as we tell you in our final impressions of the game.

