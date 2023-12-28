Bandai Namco has packaged a new gameplay trailer highlighting Kuma's martial skillsthe fighting bear who will return to show off his claws in Tekken 8.

The massive brown bear he doesn't hold back his blows even against his beloved Pandahitting hard with his salmon special move that sends his significant other into the stratosphere.

We remind you that Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series starting January 26, 2024. On all the platforms mentioned it is already possible download a demo to tackle the first chapter of the story mode and a taste of the versus mode.

