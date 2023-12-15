The TEKKEN 8 demofighting game developed and published by Namco Bandai Entertainment, is now available for PlayStation 5 and will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 21st. The demo allows players to directly experience some modes before the game's launch on January 26, 2024. In addition to the demo, a new trailer has just been revealed that will allow players to dive deeper into the game's main story.

Furthermore, a trailer dedicated to the main story of the Japanese production was shown. Previewed by our Clod, the work promises to be an evolution of the famous franchise.

The demo includes the following offline content:

·HISTORY: Capitolo 1 “The Dark Awakens”

・Chapter 1 ARCADE MISSION

・SUPER GHOST BATTLE

・VERSUS mode with Jin, Kazuya, Paul and Nina as playable characters. The available levels are URBAN SQUARE (evening), YAKUSHIMA and SANCTUM

・Gallery with some highlighted film sequences from TEKKEN to TEKKEN 7

Previous article

Licenziamenti in 3D Realms e Slipgate Ironworks