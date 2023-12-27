Kuma, who is actually the son of the first Kuma in the series (now deceased), will be one of the playable characters in Tekken 8.

The time to return to the Iron Fist Tournament is approaching, so we hope you're ready. Yes, there is only one month left until the launch of Tekken 8, the new installment of the consolidated Bandai Namco franchise.

It will be January 26, 2024 when Tekken 8 arrives in stores, to present its candidacy for the great fighting game of this generation. It won't be easy, but we already warned you that there are ways to do it.

In fact, in our interview with producer Katsuhiro Harada, he promised us that Tekken 8 will be the most complete and exciting fighting game of all.

After Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, now it's time to enjoy a new adventure of Jin Kazama, who has lost his demonic powers to face the Mishima Clan. But hope is the last thing you lose…

Bandai Namco has shared a new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8, which confirms the return of one of the most extravagant and beloved characters of the series.

Kuma, the King of Salmon

Yes, the world's most combative bear is back in Tekken 8. We're talking about Kuma, one of the most unusual fighters never seen in a game of the genre.

In reality, the history of the Kuma family is as extensive as the Tekken saga itself. In the first two games, it was his father, known as Kuma I.

However, at some point during the second edition of the Iron Fist Tournament, Kuma died. But don't worry, because His legacy is present in his son, little Kuma II.

Throughout the rest of the deliveries (including Tekken 8), Kuma has left his father's legacy highbeing a faithful soldier of Heihachi.

Kuma will be back in Tekken 8, with a more spectacular design than ever, hungry for salmon, and with new combos that make a lot of noise.

You can see how Kuma moves in the gameplay above. With the signing of the most feisty bear in video games, we already have a large cast of fighters in the next installment of Tekken.

Tekken 8 will hit stores next January 26, 2024, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can now try the free demo, which has been available since December 14 in the PS Store, and since December 21 in the Microsoft Store and Steam.