If your backlog has grown exponentially during these final months of 2023, know that the situation is likely not likely to improve in 2024. We will start immediately with a bang, with a big title like Tekken 8 arriving on January 26th. In recent days we were invited by Bandai Namco to preview different modes of the new chapter of the famous fighting game and, we can say right now, we left the test session with excellent impressions.

As already happened in Tekken 7, the main focus of the fighting game developed by Bandai Namco studios is the story mode. This is undoubtedly an atypical choice for the genre, but which has been contributing to outlining the strong character of the game for a long time now.

The subplots and plots are now worthy of a soap opera, except that in this case controversies and betrayals are resolved to the rhythm of flying kicks and suplexes. The attention paid by the development team to this mode is evident right from the start through the quality and spectacularity of the videos that connect the different battles.

WHERE WERE WE?

Once again the various intertwining family feuds find their outlet in an apocalyptic clash between Jin and Kazuya, while the city slowly crumbles around them due to the force of the blows. The battle gradually becomes more intense and destructive, the different phases of the battle are interspersed with cut-scenes, QTEs and demonic transformations: at the height of the hostilities, however, it is Kazuya Mishima who gets the upper hand and launches a new challenge to the humanity. A tournament will be held and the nations that lose will be destroyed. Luckily for us, Claudio will take care of defending the fate of our beautiful country! (No, not the Claudio who is writing and weighs 60 kg wet…)

Although we were only allowed to try a handful of chapters, Tekken 8’s Story Mode gave us excellent sensations right from the start and brought back a little of that sense of wonder that was felt when flying around the world of Street Fighter II: it will be thanks to a plot that has no big problems going very over the top or perhaps the tournamentwhich justifies the leaps between ultra-modern metropolises and decidedly more exotic scenarios, find out…

TEKKEN 8 HAS A SPECIAL STYLE

The first four chapters of the story mode, which preceded the exploration of the other abundant modes, were an excellent opportunity to preliminarily test even the more technical aspects of the game. Let’s start with the graphics: the release only on PC and new generation consoles allowed us to imagine a high-level graphics sector and expectations were maintained. The abundant roster of fighters is created in a style that manages to modernize the angular look of the origins, softening it, but without losing its originality. Details abound, both in the characters’ costumes and in the scenery surrounding the battles. Both in the city and in settings immersed in nature, three-dimensional arenas overflow with static elements, animated and destructible as per tradition. You can’t get too distracted by observing the view, in any case, because the key word in Tekken 8 is “aggression” and even a single uncertainty can cost you dearly.

The commands can be set in two modes: the classic configuration can in fact be replaced by the Special Style, an approach designed for less experienced players and which allows you to perform moves, holds and other techniques with the press of a single button. Our skepticism dissolved quite quickly when faced with the goodness of the idea. It convinced us in particular when we tried some challenges against a human opponent: in these situations it is clear that the Special Style has little chance against those who master the entire range of moves that can be performed with a character in the classic configuration, however the possibility switching from one to another with the press of a button within a match allows the use of different strategies, as well as keeping even those who don’t know how to perform a simple crescent on track.

THE PLOT ARE NOW WORTHY OF A SOAP OPERA, ONLY IN THIS CASE DISPUTES AND BETRAYALS ARE RESOLVED TO THE RHYTHM OF FLYING KICKS AND SUPLEXS

As far as we’re concerned, we had the impression that Tekken 8 knows how to gratify even players who don’t count frames with the naked eye (for these we will have good news shortly): if to properly master more than one character you will need the usual Olympic levels of dedicationwith a little practice it is still possible to perform spectacular moves or pull tricks out of your sleeve as happened to us in the case of a spectacular catch performed in flight.

JANUARY AND GYM MEMBERSHIP

As mentioned earlier, Tekken 8 has several other modes in store, for every type of player. For the more technical ones that we have just mentioned we can mention a training section that allows you to work on individual frames thanks to the statistics of each shot shown on the video; more interesting, at least in our opinion, is the Super Ghost Battle in which you can face a ghost who will play with your style, or with that of someone else downloaded from the servers, improving from game to game through AI.

For those who prefer a lighter approach, the Quest Arcade mode is available in which we will find ourselves taking on the role of a cartoonish-looking avatar and frequenting various game rooms in Japan, challenging increasingly difficult opponents to collect aesthetic objects to use for the customization of the avatar itself, but also new costumes for fighters and other rewards.

IF OUR IMPRESSIONS PROVE CORRECT, THANKS TO TEKKEN 8, 2024 COULD OPEN WITH A BANG. ACTUALLY, WITH BEATS

In conclusion, we left the preview with the feeling that Tekken 8 continues in the wake of the previous chapter, keeping in mind that the audience of fighting game players is made up of a multitude of different segments, ranging from casual players to super technicians, and has something on its menu capable of satisfying the palate of each of them. All packaged with a truly remarkable technical workmanship and enriched by an avalanche of contents designed both to distract oneself from the hard and pure clashes, and to refine one’s techniques, perhaps in view of the selective online clashes. In short, if our impressions prove correct, thanks to Tekken 8, 2024 could open with a bang. Or rather, with beatings.

