Suara.com – Tecno Camon 30 Premier has passed various official certification bodies. Not only that, this new cellphone has now been spotted on the popular benchmark platform, Geekbench.

The device with the model number “Tecno CL9” was listed on Geekbench 5 on November 27, 2023. Performance tests show that the Tecno cellphone carries 12 GB RAM. The Tecno Camon 30 Premier with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset scored a single-core performance test of 529 points and a multi-core performance test of 1,355 points.

Regarding the operating system and interface, the device runs HiOS based on Android 13. As the name suggests, this new cellphone is the successor to the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G.

Quoted from Gizmochina, the Camon 20 Premier is the first non-Pixel smartphone to receive the Android 14 OS update. This device will debut in early 2023, so the Camon 30 Premier 5G will likely launch sometime next year.

After launching to the global market, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will enter Indonesia in the second quarter of 2023. When it debuted, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G was the first smartphone in the country to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G muncul di platform benchmark. (Geekbench via MySmartPrice)

Specifications include a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, two rear cameras (108 MP + 50 MP), 32 MP selfie sensor, and 5,000 mAh (45 W fast charging). The price of the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G when it debuted was IDR 5,999,000.

The next generation, namely the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, may also enter Indonesia. It is predicted that the device will be priced not much different from the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G. This means that the HP Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G will target the mid-premium segment.

The Camon 30 series was recently listed on the Bluetooth SIG and EEC certification sites. One of the devices carries the model number “CL9”. Considering that the smartphone has passed international certification, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G teaser may appear soon.