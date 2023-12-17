For some time now, the little ones in the house have become familiar with mobile phones at a very early age, using them to watch their favorite cartoon series or to entertain themselves with games. Therefore, it is very important that they learn to use electronic devices in an educational and controlled way, preventing them from suffering from technological dependency. There's others Very interesting tech gifts that can be given at Christmas for childrenlittle brothers, cousins ​​or nephews.

Lylica smart watch





There is nothing more attractive to a girl or boy than a super smart watch with which you can see the time, control music, turn on a flashlight or even have fun with integrated mini-games that the watch has. Ideal for children from 3 to 12 years.

This Lylica model has a price on Amazon of 39.99 euros, which also arrives for Christmas.

Lylica Children's Smart Watch – Smartwatch for Boys and Girls with Pedometer, 19 Games, Calls, SOS, Music, Flashlight, Toys for Children 3-12 Years Old Christmas Birthday Gift (Blue)

My first tablet InfiniFun Cefa Toys





Learning to use a device that will be as educational in your academic future as a tablet means being years ahead. They are increasingly used in class, so this tablet with a multi-thematic platform and with 30 touch sensitive icons It is ideal for the little ones in the house, who are also bilingual to learn English.

This device can be found on Amazon for 27.99 euros, although in El Corte Inglés it is for 29.99 euros.

My first Tablet InfiniFun Cefa Toys

Coolzon graphics tablet





If you are already a little older, this graphic drawing tablet has a 12-inch, pressure-sensitive LCD screen that allows you to draw or write sentences using its stylus. It is free of electromagnetic emissions to protect eyes and includes access to delete the content. Furthermore, it is equivalent to 200,000 sheets of paper.

With a regular price of 14.99 euros, it now has a 20% discount that leaves it at 12 euros on Amazon.

Coolzon 12 Inch Color LCD Writing Tablet, Children's Digital Whiteboard, Portable Erasable Drawing Graphic Tablet for Kids and Adults with Lock Button for Home School Office, Black

Proyector Smart Sketcher 2.0





But if you want your little one to draw at another level, this smart projector allows you to draw, trace or color in the most fun way possible. You are able to use card clipart, or, draw any photograph from your own mobile or tablet. To do this, it has an app that connects via Bluetooth.

On Amazon we can find this smart projector for 64.98 euros, a more significant price.

Educational and artistic toy FAMOSA Smart Sketcher 2.0 Projector

Infinia Smart Telescope





For little ones interested in research or astronomy, this smart telescope designed for children aged 8 and up has 25, 50 or 125 increments, an objective of 50 mm in diameter and a focal length of 500 mm. It has an app that, when installed on your mobile, you just have to place it on the adapter to start orienting yourself through the sky. Includes 95 cm tripod, 4, 10 and 22 mm lenses.

We can also find this telescope in El Corte Inglés with a price of around 57.95 euros.

Infinia Smart Telescope

Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera





If you are looking for a different gift for Christmas to get your little ones started in photography, this Fujifilm instant camera has a retractable lens with a lens equivalent to a 60 mm lens, as well as a viewfinder that offers a magnification of 0.37x. It also has auto focus and flash.

With a usual price of 89 euros, it can now be found on Amazon for 79 euros.

Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera, with auto-exposure and Selfie Lens included, Mint Green

Images | Instax, Infinia, Lylica, Coolzon, Sketcher and Cefa Toys

