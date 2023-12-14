Monitoring climate change involves large, ever-evolving data sets. Artificial intelligence systems can help collect and analyze sets of environmental information, with the aim of tracking changes in climate conditions in real time, and creating opportunities to find solutions that can have a positive impact on our planet more quickly.

Predicting climate changes

As damage from melting ice, ocean heat, storms, wildfires and drought increases, artificial intelligence and digital technology are increasingly seen as ways to predict and mitigate the impacts of these phenomena.

Improving environmental efficiency

In addition, technology integrated into artificial intelligence is used to improve the efficiency of environmental use of resources, by operating and developing smart systems and infrastructure that reduce energy waste.

Reducing emissions

Measuring, reducing and eliminating emissions and greenhouse gases is one of the most important uses of artificial intelligence.

Recent studies have found that increasing the use of artificial intelligence technology in four economic sectors, including agriculture and transportation, allows for a reduction in emissions by 4℅.

Experts say artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud platforms can accelerate vital research on mitigating and adapting to climate extremes.