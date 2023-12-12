The arrival of winter is bad news for most plants that seek to flower next spring, due to the lower temperatures and the lower intensity of the Sun. For lovers of this world, it can be a very interesting option to set up a garden inside the house and in any room, because there are means to achieve it. If you have a friend or family member like this and you want to buy them something original for Christmas, we leave you some techie gifts you can get.

Bosch SmartGrow 3 hydroponic garden





Bosch is one of the reference brands with indoor growing systems that keep plants fresh all year round, regardless of the season. This SmartGrow 3 allows you to water them indoors and keep the risk of them dying at bay. Furthermore, with the SmartGrow app, you have all the information to get the most out of the device.

With a usual price of 149 eurosthe official Bosch website has it reduced by 79 euros right now, practically half the price.

smart planter





Another way to have a live plant in any season of the year and that is somewhat more economical than a garden could be a smart pot. It is capable of being both inside and outside the home, with a Passive hydroponic system that creates the ideal balance of oxygen and water of the root zone, plus it only requires watering it 1 or 2 times a week.

This pack of four units has a really affordable price of 26.99 euros.

T4u Self Watering Planter White 15CM Round Pack of 4, Plant Pot Boxes for Indoor Outdoor Windowsill Gardens Gift Idea for Birthday and Wedding and Christmas

Moisture meter





If you already have a pot or garden like the ones we have mentioned, there is still work to do to maintain an indoor garden. An important aspect is humidity, which is very difficult to measure by eye. This meter allows you to know the humidity, light, fertility and temperature levelscontrolling them from the mobile phone through its Bluetooth connectivity.

This 4-in-1 meter has a usual price on Amazon that does not exceed 28.99 euros in recent months.

4 in 1 Plant Humidity Meter, Plant Hygrometer, Soil Meter, Intelligent Automatic Plant Humidity Meter Monitoring Humidity/Light/Fertility/Temperature Level, for Mijia APP (1 packs)

Eve Aqua





Water, one of the main precursors for a plant to thrive. Since it’s a task you can easily forget to do during the day, this smart controller from Eve Automatically water with scheduled schedules and remotelybecause it comes with Bluetooth and support for Apple HomeKit.

In addition, it does not require any extra accessories such as a walkway or bridge. The price of this device is 148 euros.

Eve Aqua – Smart irrigation controller for the Apple Home app and Siri; Automatically water with scheduled schedules, remote access, no gateway required, Bluetooth, Thread, Apple HomeKit

Netatmo weather station





To know the environment inside the house and outside, this weather station is the most complete thing you can use. With WiFi to control it from your mobile or voice assistantthis kit offers data on temperature, humidity, air quality, noise, barometric pressure and weather forecasts.

Although its starting price is 189.99 euros, it can now be obtained slightly reduced to 169.99 euros, for 20 euros less.

Netatmo Indoor Outdoor Wireless Weather Station with Wifi, with wall mount, thermometer, hygrometer, sound level meter, air quality, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple and Google, NWS-AMZ

