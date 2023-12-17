Everyone is still devastated by Ilgaz's death. The coroner calls Çinar to tell him that they can now celebrate his brother's funeral and bury him.

The young man does not know whether to wait for his father to wake up, since he is unconscious in the hospital after suffering a heart attack, but Metin advises him that they should do it as soon as possible because he would not be able to bear it if he recovers: “For a father it is very hard. bury a son.”

Ceylin, with the help of Yekta who is her lawyer, asks for permission to leave the dungeon for a few hours and attend the funeral.

However, everything becomes complicated when the clothes she was wearing on the day she was arrested appear… with traces of gunpowder… it is the definitive proof that Turgut Ali needed to bring her before the judge.

Yekta tells the lawyer and she goes crazy knowing that the chief prosecutor does not give her permission to say goodbye to her husband. Through tears, she insists again and again that she be allowed to see him one last time: “I need to go to say goodbye to him.”

Seeing that they ignore her, Ceylin fakes a faint to try, while she is being taken to the hospital, to be able to escape and attend the funeral. At the last moment, Yekta stops her because she knows that, if the young woman manages to escape, she will not be able to escape from prison.

Meanwhile, Ilgaz's other loved ones say their last goodbye to prosecutor Kaya, a man very loved by everyone, in a terrifying scene enlivened by Defne's inconsolable crying when she realizes that her brother has left her side. forever.

