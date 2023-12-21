Tears of the Kingdom remains currently one of the most played titles on Nintendo Switch, and There is no shortage of moments in which a part of the community discovers curiosities and totally new mechanics that really surprise you.

Although in this case we are talking about what happened to a group of players when they wanted to use the Ganondorf Amiibo figure. A player has discovered the hard way that if we scan the figure Within the game, we will find a surprise that may not be as good as we thought.

And it seems that poor Link has paid the consequences.

Do not use the Ganondorf amiibo, worst mistake of my life

As we can see in the original post that lasts just a few seconds, when the player scanned the Ganondorf Amiibo figure, within the game they immediately spawned a collection of explosives that blew Link into the air.

A situation that many expected and that caught others completely by surprise. Although at the end of the day Ganondorf is Link's bitter enemy.so we should have expected a “surprise” of this style from the beginning.

Amiibo are collectible figures and devices from Nintendo that have various functions in compatible games. As you can see, they can unlock additional content, accessories, costumes or power-ups in games. Plus, they serve as a fun way to collect characters from your favorite games. If you like the idea of ​​unlocking additional content or simply collecting figures from your favorite games, Amiibo are a good idea. However, curious situations like the one above can occur.

