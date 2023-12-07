Lately the TDTChannels updates have not been large in terms of volume of new channels, but what the team in charge of the service is doing is guarantee the quality of the news. If National Geographic Wild was added in the previous update, this time they have also added a channel that is sure to have many views.

The return of a leader

The channel that has been added in this update on December 6 It’s Operation Triumph, which marks the return in style of one of the leading programs in the world of music. This edition, which wants to revolutionize the television landscape once again, has come from Prime Video. Until a while ago, no one expected that it would be Amazon that would take charge of the program, but viewers are already giving it their support and demonstrating the good decision that the company made.

Although part of the content of this new edition of Operación Triunfo is only available on Prime Video for subscribers of the Amazon service, the entity has not left aside the classic formula of having a channel with 24 hours live. It is exactly what we can access now from the comfort of TDTChannels, so we will have a direct connection with the participants’ daily lives so that we can be aware of everything that happens to them.

Remember that this 2023 edition of Operación Triunfo began in November and will be extended until February next yearso there is still plenty of time to take advantage of the channel.

Other changes and news

Tradition is tradition and, as you might imagine, this TDTChannels update has other changes. The bad news is that some of them involve the elimination of channels, specifically four that are no longer available. The cancellations that have occurred are the following: TeleGilena, OndaMezquita 7 TV, La Fábrica TV and Play Andalucía TV. For its part, the signal of the Miami TV channel has also been corrected, which had caused problems and which seemed to not be displayed correctly.

As for radio stations, there are no new additions, but none of the channels that were available have been removed either. What the TDTChannels team has done has been to modify the signals from a large group of stations. The list includes names such as Radio OneMallorca, RNA Andorra, AM Andorra, Radio Briviesca, Top Radio, Onda Medina, REC Radio or Xtrema FM. The signal of RPP Noticias Perú, Radio Nacional Perú, Formentera Radio and Radio Z Rock & Pop Perú has also been updated, allowing you to listen to them again without any inconvenience.

These changes in the TDTChannels lists seem to be already available in all versions of the application, both available on Android and iOS. Of course, the modifications have also been applied to the web version, which you can access simply by using your browser.

Considering that there were several TDTChannels updates in the month of November, it is possible that your device is still preparing something else before the end of the year. All users, after all, would love to end 2023 with more channels available, especially if they are quality chains like those that have been added in recent months. But, for now, we are content with being able to follow the news of Operación Triunfo from this tool to watch free television.