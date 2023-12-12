The app that allows you to watch television from your mobile, TDTChannels, has just added two free local channels. Now you can see: Pirineus TV and Navidad Canal Sur.

TDTChannels is a simple and efficient platform to watch DTT channels over the Internet, which is also usually updated periodically with new channels, as is the case with the recent inclusion of Navidad Canal Sur and Pirineus TV,

Christmas Canal Sur is a special seasonal channel. With it you will have access to Christmas programs from your phone. It is ideal for those moments when you want to feel the festive atmosphere.

As for Pirineus TV, it is a channel with a more local focus. It offers news and programs typical of the Pyrenees, as well as video clips. It’s perfect if you like to keep up to date with what’s happening in this region, if you simply enjoy different local content, or if you find yourself, for example, skiing at a ski resort in the area.

The new free channels are now available and without the need to install anything on TDTChannels

The update is now available today, December 11, 2023, and the best thing is that it won’t cost you anything. Yeah, These two new DTT channels are completely free. You only need your mobile phone, a good Internet connection and you are ready to enjoy this new offer.

The interesting thing about TDTChannels is how it is changing the way we watch TV. You no longer need to be at home, in front of the television, to enjoy your favorite programs. Now, with your cell phone in hand, you have a world of television options within reach.

The platform does not require complex installations or additional equipment. With a simple Internet connection and a compatible device, such as a smartphone, tablet or Smart TV.

Users can access a wide range of channels, including newly added ones, completely free of charge. It is also accessible from Fire TV, Google TV or Android TV.

The addition of these two new free DTT channels on TDTChannels This is excellent news for everyone looking for more options to watch TV for free and easy. It is a practical and modern way to enjoy your favorite content, wherever you are.