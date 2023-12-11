Just a few days ago, TDT Channels added the Operación Triunfo channel to the delight of the followers of this musical reality show. Today, this popular IPTV platform is in the news again for having added two more completely free channels to its television offering and having updated some radio stations. We tell you all the details.

During the last few months, TDT Channels has established itself as one of the most active platforms that we can consume today. In addition to the arrival of the Operación Triunfo channel and the incorporation of RTVE Docs, Canal RED and National Geographic Wild, all of them during the month of November, the platform has once again made headlines for expanding, once again, its catalogue. This time, with two thematic and local channels that will allow us to enjoy a greater number of options on our television, enjoying regional options that, thanks to the Internet, can now be consumed in any area of ​​our country.

Christmas Canal Sur and Pirineus TV

On this occasion, TDT Channels is in the news for having incorporated, on the one hand, Navidad Canal Sur. A channel that will provide themed content throughout the holidays and that will draw on some of the classics of the Christmas holidays to become, for sure, one of the options that brings together the most hours of playback during the coming weeks to come.

As usually happens with the channels that it incorporates on these dates, and as we can guess from its own name, in this case we will only be able to enjoy this channel for the entire Christmas period. Disappearing from the grid once it is finished.

On the other hand, users of the platform will also be able to access Pirineus TV. This is a channel that is broadcast in some locations in the Pyrenees area. It offers content 24 hours a day and combines both the network’s own programs and news programs, as well as music video clips and some programs from television stations that are located around it in geographical terms. On a sporting level, we will be able to find basketball, soccer and snow sports games.

In addition, to the above, daily during the week it broadcasts the daily news, under the name of L’Informatiu, which offers us a review of the daily news that has happened in the area in which it is located. In addition, during the weekends, and with a duration of two hours, we will also be able to see a summary with the most relevant news that has been happening throughout the week. In terms of entertainment, the chain will also offer us a large number of options in this area.

Station update

In addition to the introduction of two new channels, TDT Channels has also taken the opportunity to update some of the stations that had not done so for some time. On the radio, Remember Radio has joined the lineup. And the occasion has been taken to announce that some local SER stations have been updated, such as SER Castellón or SER Dénia, among others. While on television the Anove TV and Miami TV channels are updated and the elimination of any available channel has not been announced until this moment.