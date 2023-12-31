Very heavy victory for the Campania team, Baroni's team disappoints and Ngonge wastes the only real opportunity. The guests rise to 12 points, the Venetians remain on 14

From our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

30 December 2023 (change at 8.11pm) – Verona

A victory of vital importance. Three golden points that put her completely back in the game. Salernitana defeats Verona thanks to a strike from Tchaouna and wins the second victory (after the one at home against Lazio) of this troubled championship. But now, on the wings of trust, it could take a different turn. After the good performance against Milan, confirmation has arrived: Pippo Inzaghi's team is there and the fourth-to-last place of Verona and Cagliari is just two points away. On the other hand, Verona puts away a bad stop, gets booed by Bentegodi and will go to San Siro against Inter at the Befana: it will take a feat to reverse the trend.

mirror teams

Baroni has to give up at the end in Saponara (flu attack) and starts with the Ngonge-Folorunsho-Lazovic trio behind the lone striker Djuric. Doig can be seen behind from the first minute. On the other hand, Pippo Inzaghi leaves Legowski on the bench and puts Maggiore and Coulibaly in front of the defense. Salernitana, after less than five minutes, loses Pirola (muscle problems): Gyomber takes his place. The two teams, playing with the 4-2-3-1, start cautiously. Salernitana has more possession of the ball, Verona tries to respond on the counterattack. But in the first half hour little or nothing happens, beyond a header from Tchaouna and, at the other end, from Dawidowicz. The end of the half, however, caused some shivers, especially thanks to the guests: Montipò did well to take refuge in the corner from Simy's shot, with the yellow-blue goalkeeper repeating himself shortly afterwards on Kastanos, who headed from close range great opportunity. On the other side, a nice save from Djuric was not exploited adequately by Suslov.

DECIDE TCHAOUNA

In the second half it was Salernitana who immediately scored the deserved advantage with Tchaouna who with a great diagonal shot past Montipò after an action on the counterattack. Hellas takes the hit and is unable to organize a reaction. Then come Baroni's substitutions (in Bonazzoli and Terracciano for Lazovic and Tchatchoua) and Hellas has a great opportunity: in the 65th minute Djuric plays the usual pass for Ngonge who incredibly sends it wide from two steps. It's a sign that it's not really evening. Hellas throws itself forward but Salernitana doesn't give up playing, on the contrary. The Campanians, despite running out of energy, try to keep the ball between their feet. And in the end, after wasting a counterattack with Coulibaly, they deserved the three points.

