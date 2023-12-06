The achievements in Taylor Swift’s career do not stop, but are increasing, as “Time” magazine named her “person of the year” on its most recent cover.

The 33-year-old singer not only broke multiple records in music history, but “The Eras Tour”, her retrospective tour, was key for the increase of the economies of many cities in which it was presented, demonstrating that his work as an artist not only impacted the personal lives of his fans, but, literally, the world economy.

This Wednesday morning, “Time” published its December cover on social media, featuring none other than Taylor Swift, which is already a topic to talk about, which was enhanced by its heading, as it names the famous singer as “the person” of 2023, This is derived from all the achievements he obtained during the last few months, in which he undertook a tour throughout the entire American continent; we refer to “The Eras Tour”.

However, it was Taylor herself who recognized that it was not an easy path to follow, since at the beginning of her career, defined by country sounds and lyrics that denoted her faith in fairy taleshad to make a 180° turn, but it was that decision that led her to sophisticate her skills as a composer, since it is not only her music, but the stories she tells in them that have made the public irremediably identify with her songs.

“I realized that all the record labels were actively working to try to replace me (and) I thought instead, replace me with a new me first,” he recounted. At only 33 years old, and with the release of 10 studio albums, her work as a songwriter has been equaled by artists such as Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell.

Although Tay is aware of one of the key points of the success she experiences today; the launch of “The Eras Tour”, which, although it broke the record of selling more than 2 million tickets on the first day of sales and, by the time the tour concludes, is estimated to have raised more than a billion dollars, unprecedented figure, for the singer, this tour represented a reconciliation with her past, since it includes all the hits that have marked her career, which led her to face pain that she wanted to forget about for a while, and to pay attention to a debt to her fans; giving them the right to relive all those sensations and feelings that her songs provoked in them over the years.

But to achieve that effect, Swfit faced a challenge in which he had to challenge his own limits, as he planned a concert that will last much longer. What his followers could expect, which involved physical and vocal conditioning that had her preparing for many months before she started the tour. “I knew this tour was a lot harder than anything she’d done before,” Swift said.

It should be noted that the show lasts more than 180 minutes, through which she performs more than 40 songs and uses 16 costume changes. “Every day she ran on the treadmill and sang the entire list out loud, (…) then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it into my bones, I wanted to rehearse so much that I could be silly with the fans and not lose my train of thought,” he highlighted.

Which he achieved, as many fans have called their experience at the concert “hypnotic”, and those and those who were unable to obtain tickets due to their high demand, They gathered outside the stadiums where Taylor performed. After 66 concerts, the singer revealed that she does not usually go out much, because she tries to rest and stay in bed because, in fact, after singing three nights in a row, it is very difficult for her to be able to use her voice to converse.

“I don’t get out of my bed except to get food, bring it to my bed and eat it there, it’s a dream scenario, I can barely talk because I’ve been singing for three shows in a row, every time I take a step, my feet creak, creak, they creak from dancing in heels,” she said.

