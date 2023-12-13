Happy 34th, Taylor Swift! The American singer, producer, actress and businesswoman celebrates her birthday in this year that crowns her as one of the best artists in all of history. From humble beginnings in 2006 to becoming one of the most influential artists in the world, we will look back at the extraordinary achievements that marked her year.

This year, Time magazine recognized her as Person of the Yeara reflection of its impact and relevance on the world stage. The publication stated that there was no person in the world who influenced more people than the Pennsylvania-born singer.

On an economic level, Taylor Swift broke all records. His tour The Eras Tour generated $2.2 billion in ticket sales in the United States alone. The total impact of the tour was estimated at $4.6 billion, unprecedented numbers for any artist. Besides, She was crowned artist of the year on Apple Music and accumulated 26.1 billion streams on Spotify.

However, Taylor Swift Not only did she dominate the playlists, but she was also the most relevant singer on the Billboard charts. This year, reached a record 12 number 1 albums. With this, he joined an exclusive group of artists who have 10 or more number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. This list includes musical legends such as The Beatles, Mariah Carey y Rihanna.

On tour, with 151 shows around the worldbecame the highest grossing tour in historyexceeding all expectations. The tour featured 71 shows in North America, 50 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 10 in Asia and 7 in Oceania.. At some point during the pre-sale of one of his concerts, the demand for tickets was so overwhelming that the ticketing system Ticketmaster fell, with more than 14 million fans searching for tickets; The owners of the platform had estimated that there would be only 2 million.

But that was not all. Taylor Swift's international impact didn't stop at concerts. The release of your film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” positioned her as the singer with the highest-grossing concert film in history.

So we can conclude that this year, there were many reasons to celebrate the swiftie universe.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions