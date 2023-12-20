Between rumors and cameos, Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a feast of surprises

In the world of cinema, rumors are as elusive as they are fascinating, especially when it comes to blockbusters like Deadpool 3. Lately, whispers in the halls of Hollywood point towards a possibility that has caused a stir among fans: the appearance of Wanda Wilson , better known as Lady Deadpool. But who could bring this iconic character to life? Eyes are on an unexpected figure: pop star Taylor Swift.

The singer in the shoes of Lady Deadpool?

The heart of this rumor beats to the rhythm of speculation linking Taylor Swift to the role of Lady Deadpool. This theory gained strength when Swift was seen in the company of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. Despite these clues, sources indicate that Swift will not play Wanda Wilson, leaving fans in a sea of ​​doubts and expectations.

This third installment not only promises surprises in its main cast, but also a lineup of cameos that would include emblematic X-Men characters such as Storm, Cyclops and Jean Grey. In addition, the participation of actors such as Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch is rumored, playing different versions of Gambit.

A feminine reflection in a universe of anti heroes

Exploring beyond the Swift rumor, let's delve into Lady Deadpool, a figure that captures the essence of Deadpool with a distinctively feminine touch. First appearing in the pages of Marvel Comics, Wanda Wilson shares many of Wade Wilson's characteristics and irreverent humor, but with nuances that make her unique in the Deadpool multiverse. The addition of her in this third installment of the mercenary not only expands the scope of the cinematic universe, but also enriches the diversity of strong female characters in the superhero genre.

Comparing Lady Deadpool to other female characters in the MCU, there is a growing trend toward including heroines with complex backstories and impressive powers. The possible appearance of Lady Deadpool could be a reflection of this change, offering a fresh and potentially revolutionary perspective on superhero storytelling. Her arrival would be an opportunity to explore new and exciting dimensions in the MCU's vast tapestry.

The return of favorites and new faces

The third installment of the mercenary with a mouth will see the return of characters beloved by fans, such as Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Peter (Rob Delaney), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna). This cast will be joined by Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, whose roles are still shrouded in mystery.

Plot details for the third installment remain under wraps, but Wade and Wolverine are expected to find themselves trapped in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent reports suggest that Loki's Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will play a major role in the film.

An expected release

Directed by Shawn Levy, this new film is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, promising to be a crucial installment for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

The film is shaping up to be a roller coaster of emotions, surprises and, above all, mystery. It represents a step forward in the evolution of the genre, offering a new voice and perspective. His presence could be a turning point, marking a new chapter in the superhero saga. Will Swift finally don the Lady Deadpool mask, or is she just another mirage in the vast universe of superhero movies? Only time and the big screen will tell.