Although fans of singers attend their concerts with the hope of living unforgettable moments, sometimes, You cannot avoid being exposed to dangerous situations.

On November 17 of this year, the media reported the tragic loss of a fan during a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro, where many other people also fainted, what happened?

At that moment, A wind chill of almost 60 degrees Celsius was recorded, a record for the city, according to “The New York Times.”. Due to the stifling heat, Ana Clara Benevidesa 23-year-old girl, He collapsed in the stadium while attending the first concert that the American star offered in the country as part of his “The Eras Tour.”.

After the incident, Benevides was taken to a medical post at the scene and then to the Salgado Filho Hospital, where she was declared without vital signs due to a suspected heart attack. However, a recent police report noted that The follower suffered heat stroke that caused cardiovascular and respiratory problems. The official cause of death was described as “alveolar hemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat.” Toxicological tests did not reveal the presence of alcohol or drugs in his blood.

Previously, Taylor Swift expressed her pain over the news on Instagram, mentioning feeling “destroyed” and “heartbroken.”

T4F show organizers (SHOW3.SA) admitted they could have taken additional measures to help fans deal with the weathersuch as allowing them to enter with glasses of water, something that, according to attendees, was not easy to achieve in the place, which housed 60 thousand people.

Some videos show Swift throwing a water bottle to a person in the audience and instructing stadium staff to hydrate other attendees, while the crowd clamored for water. Rio police launched an investigation into the company last month.

