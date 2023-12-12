loading…

Selena Gomez (left) and Taylor Swift (right) attend the Ramy Youssef: More Feelings stand-up tour in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Photo/X

NEW YORK – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Selena Gomez were photographed attending a stand-up comedy event on December 8, 2023, the proceeds of which were donated to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The event was hosted by comedian Ramy Youssef in Brooklyn, New York, and other shows were also held in Philadelphia, Washington and San Francisco, among other cities.

Other celebrities were also photographed attending the event, including British models Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz.

Photos of the celebrities attending the comedy event were shared by People magazine and later confirmed by Vogue, which detailed the celebrities’ outfits.

In an Instagram photo posted on November 15, Youssef wrote, “All proceeds from the remainder of the ‘Ramy Youssef: more feelings’ standup tour will be donated to ANERA, providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) is a charity that provides humanitarian assistance to refugees and vulnerable communities in Palestine and Lebanon.

The organization was founded after the 1967 War in an effort to help Palestinian refugees by investing in schools and teacher training.

The fundraising effort comes amid Israel’s months-long offensive on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 18,205 Palestinians and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the besieged enclave.

Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid commented on Emmy-nominated Egyptian-American actor Youssef’s Instagram post at the fundraiser. Hadid called Youssef a “legend.”