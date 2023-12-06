Cutting of the tax wedge with confirmation also in 2024. The Budget Law currently being defined will have among its priorities the extension of the paycheck bonus for employees. Council of Ministers on 28 August, first opportunity to take stock of the measures expected from the Budget.

The Government’s objective is to confirm the cut in the tax wedge, which represents a “concrete measure that arrives in workers’ paychecks every month”.

This is what the Prime Minister stated and therefore also for 2024 the contributions discount will be guaranteed on the salaries of those with incomes up to 35,000 euros which, to date, leads to the recognition of an additional sum of up to approximately 100 euros.

Cutting of the tax wedge towards the extension in the 2024 Budget Law



In the recently inaugurated construction site on the finalization of the 2024 Budget Law, the confirmation of the cut in the tax wedge seems to be one of the few certainties for the moment. The Government is intent on allocating the necessary resources for the confirmation of the relief in workers’ pay slips employees also for next year, to avoid the risk of a reduction in salaries caused by the stop to the measure.

This is the exemption from contributions on the pay slip recognized starting from 1 January 2023 and which for the second half of the year has been increased, going from 2% to 6% for salaries up to 2,692 euros per month and from 3% to 7% for those up to 1,923 euros.

Those entitled to it are those with incomes not exceeding the threshold of 35,000 euros, a ceiling on which there should be no changes under the 2024 Budget Law. The value of the contribution cut is higher for those who receive salaries of up to 25,000 euros.

Paycheck bonus of up to 100 euros: how much is the tax wedge cut worth?

The text of the 2024 Budget Law will clearly define the perimeter of the measures envisaged for employees and it is therefore still early to talk about certainties. However, if the tax wedge cut were confirmed as currently foreseen, the paycheck benefit would reach up to approximately 100 euros per month. The calculation of the benefit due is carried out monthly by the employer, who applies the contribution cut based on the salary paid.

According to the simulations provided by the Labor Consultants, the paycheck discount is equal to approximately 108 euros per month for those with incomes of up to 2,692 euros per month. In the case of incomes of a lower value, the value of the tax wedge cut drops, being linked to the share of contributions due monthly by the worker, going to around 75 euros in total for salaries up to 1,500 euros and to 50 euros for those with incomes up to to 1,000 euros.

These are the amounts expected from 1 July to 31 December of the current year, for which confirmation is therefore expected for next year too.

