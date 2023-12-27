Tax returns: in 2024 various new tax issues launched by the Meloni government

Il Meloni government has launched a new law decree on tax matters which provides for several changes for next year. He brings it back Fanpage.it. Even those who have the VAT number will be able to use the tax declaration pre-compiled, while there will be additional possibilities for the model 730 which is due to employees and pensioners and for the Irpef reimbursement.

Also new in calendar: the declarations must be submitted by Monday 30 September 2024and the balances can be paid in installments until December 16th. Furthermore, the Revenue Agency will not be able to send communications either in August or December.

VAT numbers

As regards the VAT numbersthe decree provides that in 2024 they too will be able to use the pre-compiled income tax return. This will be an experimental novelty, which should then be confirmed in subsequent years. It remains to be seen whether it will be advantageous for those with a VAT number to join this model. In any case, the deadline for submitting the tax return will change: it will be 30 September 2024, and not 30 November as happened in previous years for VAT numbers.

Model 730

As for the employees eh pensioners which present the model 730, it will become possible to verify the data collected by the Revenue Agency before submitting the return. More detailed instructions for accessing this data will arrive during 2024.

Also next year, all natural persons who do not have a VAT number will be able to use the 730 form, for any type of income. There will no longer be an obligation to use the “income model” natural persons (or personal income) in some cases. The deadline for submission remains fixed at September 30, 2024.

Irpef refunds and F24 form

For i Irpef refunds, those who have income from employment will be able to ask the Revenue Agency to disburse the money directly, and not through the company (and therefore from the pay slip). If, however, he does not have to receive a refund, but pays an Irpef balance, he will still be able to do so without going through the company (which would normally withhold the difference from the salary) but paying with the F24 model.

To pay the F24 form it is also possible to use PagoPA, the same platform that allows you to pay the Public Administration in other situations.

Always regarding the payment of the balance and the first Irpef advance paymentthe payment can be divided into more rate. There may be seven payments (up to now there were six), and the last one data possible to complete the payment will be on December 16, 2024. The same timing will also apply to those who have a VAT number.

