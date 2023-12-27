Suara.com – NasDem Party politician who is also the spokesperson for the Anies-Muhaimin National Team (AMIN), Nurindra B. Charismiadji, was detained by the East Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office (Kejari) in connection with a tax evasion case.

Nurindra Charismiadji is being held at the Cipinang Detention Center. This was conveyed by Plh. Head of the Intelligence Section of the East Jakarta Prosecutor's Office Mahfuddin Cakra Saputra in his statement in Jakarta, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

“The suspect Nurindra B Charismiadji is being detained at the Cipinang Detention Center based on a Prosecution Level Detention Order from the Head of the East Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office Number: PRINT – 25 /M.1.13/Ft.2/12/2023 dated December 27 2023,” said Mahfuddin.

Other suspects, such as Ike Andriani, in a separate case file, are being held at the Pondok Bambu Detention Center, East Jakarta. Both of them will be in detention for 20 days, starting from December 27, 2023 to January 15, 2024.

According to him, the East Jakarta Prosecutor's Office together with the DKI Jakarta Public Prosecutor's Team received the delegation of suspects and evidence (Phase II) from investigators from the East Jakarta DJP Regional Office related to the investigation of tax cases and TPPU suspects Nurindra B. Charismiadji and Ike Andriani.

“That on Wednesday (27/12) at approximately 12.30 WIB, the East Jakarta Prosecutor's Office received the Handover of the Suspect and Evidence (Phase II) together with a team of Public Prosecutors from the DKI Jakarta High Prosecutor's Office in the Special Crimes Division Room of the East Jakarta Prosecutor's Office, ” he said.

Suspects Nurindra B Charismiadji and Ike Andriani are suspected of committing Tax Crimes and Money Laundering Crimes, namely deliberately issuing and/or using tax invoices that are not based on actual transactions in the tax year from January to December 2019.

Nurindra as the owner of PT Luki Mandiri Indonesia Raya together with Ike Andriani as the manager of the same PT from around January to December 2019 are suspected of committing tax evasion by deliberately not submitting VAT notification letters or deliberately not depositing the VAT that had been collected into the state treasury.

“So it causes a loss in state revenue of IDR 1,103,028,418.00,” said Mahfuddin.

Nurindra Charismiadjia or Indra Charismiadji is a DPR RI legislative candidate from the NasDem Party in the 2024 Legislative Election. He is competing for the DPR RI seat in the Central Java electoral district (dapil) 1 with serial number 8.