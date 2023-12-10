Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, especially if you are interested in this Scarlet and Purple mon.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that The Pokémon Company will launch an extensive line of products inspired by Tatsugiri. This collection ranges from stuffed animals to tableware and socks. Highlights include kitchen utensils for preparing and serving sushi, such as rice spoons, sauce bottles, and plates. And it comes with the official sushi inspired by the recently announced Pokémon!

It will be available in Japan starting January 13, 2024 and this is what it looks like:

