The AC Milan legend met the Juventus player when he was Shevchenko’s assistant during his time with the rossoblù: “Good on both flanks and with both feet, he has crosses and dribbles in tight areas. Working with Allegri will complete him”

Filippo Cornacchia

12 December 2023 (change at 2.13pm) – Turin

Andrea Cambiaso was launched in Serie A by Davide Ballardini, but in that season with Genoa (2021-22) he changed four coaches and on his path he also crossed paths with one of the strongest full-backs in history. That Mauro Tassotti, Milan legend and Shevchenko’s assistant, first in the Ukrainian national team and then also in his parenthesis at the helm of the rossoblù. “Andrea and Rovella – underlines Tassotti – were the most interesting and promising players with whom Sheva and I worked in those months in Genoa”.

Do you think back to Cambiaso in 2021-22?

“I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet. I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-handed. A bit like what happened with Paolo Maldini, who however was much more physically structured, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.”

Cambiaso returned to Genoa in 2021-22, where he had already been a protagonist in the youth team, after leaving from Serie D: would you have imagined seeing him at Juventus in such a short time?

“He made a quick high jump. In Bologna he did very well. And at Juventus, when he was given the chance to play, he deserved space and consideration. Cambiaso has a good cross, but he is also capable of playing in the tight and to dribble. He still needs to improve, but working with a great coach like Allegri he will complete himself. Max has always liked players like that. At Milan we had De Sciglio, who was also good with both feet and usable on the right as well as on the left, and in fact Allegri then took him with him to Juventus too.”

Where can Cambiaso go in the future?

“He is humble and serious, he has a big profile: I see him at Juventus for the next ten years. The role? Cambiaso is a winger: fifth in a 3-5-2 or full-back in a four-man defence”.

