Suara.com – Manchester United appear to face a major hurdle in their bid to sign Joshua Zirkzee next winter, as Bologna have firmly stated that the striker is not for sale.

United's search for a new striker was sparked by Erik Ten Hag's desire to find a player capable of replacing Anthony Martial, whose form has been inconsistent.

Although in recent weeks United have turned their attention to Italy with interest in Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, their hopes appear to be dashed.

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag. (BEN STANSALL / AFP)

Bologna, through Marco Di Vaio's statement to Gazzetta Dello Sport, confidently stated that Zirkzee has a crucial role in their team, and therefore, they have no intention of letting him go this winter.

Di Vaio emphasized Zirkzee's uniqueness as a player with a mixed role of striker and playmaker, explaining that they do not want to lose their mainstay in January.

He added that the rumors linking Zirkzee with Manchester United were just speculation, considering that until now, United had not contacted Bologna regarding the player.

“He does have a release clause, but that clause only applies to Bayern. For other clubs, the price could be different,” stressed Bologna's sporting director, giving the impression that Manchester United's purchase of Zirkzee was not as easy as expected.

Despite this, Manchester United does not seem too worried about the possibility of failure.

Because they have another option in the form of Serhou Guirassy, ​​Stuttgart striker, who is an alternative target for the club.