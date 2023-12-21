Many have pointed to it almost as the tipping point for the difficulties encountered by Jorge Martin in Qatar, at the key moment in the fight for the 2023 MotoGP title. Michelin is the first to want to see clearly and will continue the investigation into the rear tire used in Lusail by the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer, but for the French company it is also right to draw conclusions on a year which, despite many complicated variables to face, in the end it gave above all positive ideas. And we did it by talking about it with the manager Piero Taramasso.

“First of all I would like to congratulate Pecco Bagnaia for winning his second consecutive world title. He was fast and he was very consistent, so he deserved it,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com, before going on to take stock. positive of the season just ended, in which the 9 records improved in terms of race distance stand out above all.

“It was a long and demanding season from a logistical point of view, because there were 20 long races and 19 Sprints. But all in all it was a positive season, in which we managed to set 36 new records, 9 of which to the duration of the race, which make us very proud. This is precisely what a tire manufacturer must look for: to create tires that are not only competitive on the flying lap, but over the course of an entire race. Therefore which guarantee both performance what consistency. So much so that often the best times were recorded in the final laps of the races. And this also allowed us to witness some very spectacular races. Still speaking of numbers, no fewer than eight drivers achieved pole positions position and just as many winners. And these are also important statistics, which speak for themselves. If there are many riders and many competitive bikes, it means that the tires are also versatile”, added the manager of the French company.

2023 was a year of great news from a tire point of view…

“It was also a stimulating season, precisely because there were many new features, starting from our range, which was reduced compared to the past, because we proposed fewer specifications for the entire championship, eliminating the less used compounds for a of sustainability. Without forgetting that the allocation for the race weekends had also been changed, which now requires only two solutions for the rear, unlike the three we had until 2022, so there was the difficulty of having to cover all the temperature range with one less specification. But if so many records were broken, it means that the tires were well centered and performing.”

There were also changes in terms of the calendar, with some circuits that were placed in different windows than the usual ones…

“We also had to discover new circuits, such as the Buddh International Circuit in India, but also others on which a new asphalt surface was laid without having the possibility of carrying out tests before the GP. For example in Qatar, in Indonesia, in Valencia, but also in Malaysia between turn 7 and turn 12. These are always difficult situations to anticipate, but in these cases we were able to bring back-up solutions, which still allowed us to face the weekends without any particular worries.”

Despite the very busy calendar, you have not been left idle and have also started planning developments for the next seasons…

“We have worked on new solutions, including a front construction which was tested by the test riders this year and which the regular drivers will instead have the opportunity to evaluate in next year's official tests, with the aim of introducing it on race weekends in 2025 In reality, we had also brought it for the Valencia tests, but there were no conditions to test it, because we had prepared it with the hard compound, which was the one used for the two races of the weekend, but the temperatures were too low that day. But we also continued the development of new compound technologies, designed to offer a little more grip and more constant performance. In this sense we tried rear compounds in the Misano tests and instead the front ones in those of Valencia, obtaining positive feedback from the drivers. These new compounds will also be proposed in the pre-season tests in Malaysia and Qatar and will be introduced in races next season.”

The latest innovation related to tires was the introduction of the rule that imposes a minimum pressure value to avoid sanctions. A rule that has created a lot of discussion, how do you evaluate it?

“The rule came into force starting from the Silverstone race, once there was certainty that the entire part relating to data reception was working correctly. I then believe that this season has shown us that when you want to respect the value pressure, it can be done. We have access to the data of all the teams and I must say that the engineers are doing an excellent job from this point of view, because it is not easy to predict how the race will go and how the position will influence temperature and front tire pressure. Now we will have to evaluate all the data to see whether to maintain the same system next year or make some changes. This, however, will have to be done in concert with Dorna, FIM and IRTA.”

On a more general level there was the arrival of the new format with the Sprint, which was liked but created quite a debate because the drivers believe that it is exhausting from a physical and mental point of view, as well as having led to an increase in injuries. How do you evaluate this first vintage?

“I think Sprint has created greater visibility, but above all it has offered us much more data, which is really useful for choosing tires for the long race on Sunday, but also for the teams to try to improve the set-up of the motorbikes. Because since they are data obtained in race conditions, they are certainly the most reliable that can be had. The only negative aspect is that having a race already on Saturday you have to work quite frenetically and on Friday evening you already have to have a “fairly clear idea on the choices to be made in terms of tyres. It is also true, however, that with the new format the second free practice session now lasts an hour and this also allows us to do long runs to evaluate wear and tear tire decay. And this is certainly a positive aspect.”

At the end of the season, Jorge Martin's rear tire caused a lot of discussion in Qatar, because the Prima Pramac Racing rider believes that it was defective and that it played a role in his defeat in the title race. Are you still investigating this tyre?

“You can't see great things from the data. There was nothing anomalous in the factory parameters. Once we have analyzed the tire internally we could have an answer, but after it has been warmed up and used it is difficult. Sometimes you can find something and others not, it also depends on how big the problem is. In any case, in January we will communicate the outcome of our investigation to Ducati and Dorna, so that everyone is aware.”

The 2023 MotoE season was characterized by the transition from Energica to Ducati. What kind of information did you collect in the electric series?

“It was the first season with the Borgo Panigale bike and with the new rear tire made with 52% sustainable materials. Thanks to the growth of the entire package, records were broken on practically all the tracks. The riders are then We really liked the ability to offer an almost instantaneous warm-up of the rear tyre, as well as guaranteeing good grip. As for the front tyre, starting from the Barcelona race we introduced a slightly stiffer version to give more support for the bikes. We saw that it was a correct choice, so next year's tires will also be created with this philosophy. Furthermore, on the rear we will further increase the percentage of sustainable materials, although we still have to decide by how much, because we have several options to try “.

