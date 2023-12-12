The 2024 WRC season will have as its main point of interest the return of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja to Hyundai Motorsport after 2023 spent defending the colors of Ford M-Sport.

The Estonian crew returned to the wheel of the i20 N Rally1 this week for a first contact, with the specific intention of verifying its reliability, one of the great Achilles’ heels of the season which recently ended.

Ott was thus able to compare the current i20 N Rally1 with the version he left at the end of the 2022 season. The picture, for Hyundai and for the 36-year-old native of Karla himself, is comforting, even if there will still be a lot to do to fill the gap performance and reliability gap with the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

“We just did a test on similar roads to the Dakar to see the reliability of the car and we actually got very good mileage. I’m quite satisfied. These were perfect conditions for the Safari Rally, so it was very tough,” Ott told Motorsport.com.

“There are definitely a lot of differences on the car compared to 2022. From the outside of the car, the aerodynamics look very different. The team didn’t use many other homologation jokers in the year I was missing, but some things are better and they work better.”

“As for the set-up, I wouldn’t say it’s too different from what I was already using in 2022, but it’s certainly a lot more refined than what we used last year.”

“Overall, I’d say I had a good pace straight away, I felt good in the car and I wasn’t too far off my set-up standards, so I was able to drive quite at the limit straight away.”

The i20 that Tanak found in the test just carried out is a car that has grown significantly compared to the car he left at the end of 2022. The performance, during 2023, was better overall. These resulted in 2 victories and 2-3 great opportunities (not taken) to bring home other successes.

“There were some technical problems or some other limitations with the i20 during 2022, but already this year the performance of the car was much higher than the previous year.”

“The car, at the beginning of 2022, was without any development and it was difficult, but in one year Hyundai managed to improve a lot and this year they were very competitive.”

“There is a lot of know-how in the team. People know what to do and how to improve. If you know the areas to intervene, there are no limits. People know what to do, but they just need time to do it”, concluded Tanak.

