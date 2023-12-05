Ott Tanak’s is not the parable of the prodigal son, but it has some characteristics that recall it. Having fled Alzenau at the end of 2022 despite still having another year left on his contract, the Estonian returned to Hyundai Motorsport after just one season with M-Sport, in which he took 2 victories, but was almost never in contention for the Drivers’ world title.

Tanak was thus convinced to embrace the cause of the Korean team again to still have a chance to win the second world title after the one he signed in 2019, when he was the spearhead of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

A few days after his official farewell to M-Sport, Tanak immediately set his sights on preparing as best he could to be ready for the first test with the i20 N Rally1 in view of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first round of the 2024 WRC which will take place held at the end of January.

The 36-year-old will have to regain confidence with the i20, a car used in 2022 but now quite different to the one he left just over a year ago to accept the challenge with M-Sport.

“We will be very busy, so there will be a lot to do in December,” Tanak said.

“The i20 N Rally1 is a car I have been in before, so I should know a little about it, but I definitely need to freshen up and I also have some work to do to be ready for next year.”

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

“The expectations will not be lower and obviously it seems that Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul is a strong leader and therefore expects nothing less than victory, so we absolutely have to get a result.”

Reflecting on his season at M-Sport, Tanak said he expects much more from the 2023 season.

“It’s always a bit dangerous if you have high expectations, it’s easy to fall at the top and obviously that’s what happened on my part, and in a way also on the team’s part, I think,” Tanak added.

“We definitely expected to do a lot more. I think the start of the year wasn’t bad, but then we couldn’t develop and started to get relegated. In the middle of the season I think the emotions weren’t the best.”

“We are certainly disappointed on both sides. For me there must be some positive aspects this year, and we must keep them thinking about the two victories we managed to achieve.”

