Tamagotchi is a franchise that many fondly remember for giving them their first responsibilities through raising virtual creatures. The franchise has maintained this concept, but will soon launch a new video game that moves away from that idea to adopt a gameplay that it popularized. Animal Crossing.

The developer Bandai Namco Mobile made it known Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdoma new title in the series that will put players in the shoes of the Tamagotchi Mametchi inside of the Mundo Tamagotchi.

As in Animal Crossing installments, in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom players will be able to participate in various recreational or everyday activities, such as to fish, dig or even do mining.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom will mark the debut of a new Tamagotchi

It will also be possible to decorate rooms, go to the beach and swim in the company of other Tamagotchis. In total, Mametchi will be able to do more than 300 amigos Tamagotchi with unique personalities, such as To the park y Gotchi King. Additionally, this title will mark the debut of Meteoritchia new Tamagotchi that comes from space.

As for the plot – because it has one – a meteorite fell in a kingdom and Mametchi’s mission will be restore order through the happiness.

“Build and decorate your wild camp and invite your most loyal Tamagotchi companions. Play, make friends, explore their amazing world and customize your Tamagotchi heroes with your favorite outfits,” the game’s description reads.

Soon you will be able to explore the wonderful Tamagotchi World

When is Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom coming out and where to play?

Apparently also thanks to the power of happiness Mametchi and his Tamagotchi friends will be able to drive without needing a license and without worrying about violations, as you can see in the trailer below.

The wait will not be long, since the title will debut next January 4, 2024. You must take into account that it will be another Apple Arcade exclusive, so it can only be played on devices iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac y Apple TV if the user has an active membership.

In case you missed it: You can now play a new Hello Kitty title on Apple Arcade.

What do you think of this new Tamagotchi proposal? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Apple Arcade by visiting this page.

Related video: What THEY DON’T TELL YOU about video game services

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News